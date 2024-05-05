Trail of blood leads Phoenix Police officers to dead woman inside a home

A trail of blood led Phoenix Police officers into a home where a dead woman was found on Sunday morning.

Officers visited a home near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road around 8:30 a.m. for a welfare check on April 5. When they got to the house, they found blood outside of it.

When they got into the house, they found a dead woman with obvious signs of trauma. Homicide detectives are investigating.

The victim hasn't been identified.

"No suspects have been detained at this time. Anyone with information can call Phoenix police or Silent Witness if they wish to remain anonymous," said Phoenix Police Sgt. Phil Krynsky.

Anyone with information should contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO. Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

Map of where 27th Avenue and Indian School Road is: