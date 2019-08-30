Don't Get Grounded: Arizonans will need new travel ID to fly starting October 2020

In a little over a year, there will be a big change when you head to the airport. Your Arizona driver's license will no longer be valid identification to board your flight unless you've updated it.

On August 29, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, along with Arizona Governor Doug Ducey kicked off the "Don't Get Grounded" campaign to encourage everyone to head to a Department of Motor Vehicles office before it's too late.

"The majority of Arizonans do not have the right travel ID. We don't want you to be stuck in a long line and have an emergency where you have to travel and don't have an appropriate license," said Gallego. "There's also some federal buildings that require this ID, so if you need to get into a federal building, that's another reason you need to have the travel ID."

You will need to purchase Travel ID before that time. The cost is $25 for the initial application and renewal. It will be valid for a maximum of eight years. To apply for a Travel ID, one document to establish birth or legal presence, one document to verify your Social Security number and two documents to establish residency in Arizona are required.

Acceptable proof of identity documents include a birth certificate, U.S. Passport or Passport card. To prove your Social Security number, bring a Social Security card or W-2 tax form. Proof of Arizona residency documents include utility bills, credit card statements, bank statements and insurance policies.

Military identification and passports will still get you through security, but if you typically use your driver's license, the deadline is October 1, 2020.

Per the Arizona Department of Transportation, "The Arizona Travel ID is the credential that complies with the federal REAL ID Act of 2005. It is available as both a driver license and identification card. There is a gold star embedded in the card to show that the cardholder has provided added proof of identification to ensure the license or ID meets strict federal requirements."

