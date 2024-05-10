Prince William says Kate Middleton’s 'doing well’ after cancer diagnosis

Prince William has offered a positive assessment of his wife Kate Middleton’s health, one of the royal’s few comments about her condition since she announced that she was undergoing a treatment for cancer.

"I asked William about his wife Kate and he said, ‘she’s doing well, thanks,’" hospital administrator Tracy Smith told reporters as William was touring St. Mary’s Community Hospital on Isles of Scilly. "And I suggested they might like to come for a visit and bring the children."

The Princess of Wales stepped away from public duties after announcing on March 22 that she had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer.

In a video message, she said she had begun chemotherapy.

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles as she arrives to attend the "Together At Christmas" Carol Service" at Westminster Abbey in London on December 8, 2023. (Credit: Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

"It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful," she said in the video released by the palace.

She continued: "In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful; however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team, therefore, advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

What kind of cancer does Kate Middleton have?

The 42-year-old princess did not specify what type of cancer she had, only mentioning that it was discovered during planned abdominal surgery.

"I am well and getting stronger everyday by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body and spirits," she continued. "Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too."

She thanked the public for their love and support, but asked for space and privacy while she completes her chemotherapy treatment.

"My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I’m able. But for now, I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I’m also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone," she concluded.

Kate Middleton's disappearance

The internet began to speculate about Kate's "disappearance," after she had been largely missing from the public eye since Christmas day.

Search terms like " Kate Middleton’s health " and " Where is Kate Middleton? " spiked earlier this year.

PREVIOUS: Where is Kate Middleton? The internet has theories

A flurry of claims emerged on sites like X, formerly known as Twitter, and TikTok, with users speculating about the royal's whereabouts and her health condition.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. The Associated Press contributed.