Electric Mud to open for The Rolling Stones at State Farm Stadium

Tuesday night, The Rolling Stones will be playing to a packed crowd at State Farm Stadium as their "Hackney Diamonds Tour" is taking over Glendale.

The show starts at 8 p.m. and before the iconic rock band takes the stage, there’s an opening act.

The band, Electric Mud, will be one of the opening acts. They were founded by guys who grew up on Long Island, New York, but now they call San Diego home.

The band has a direct connection to rock royalty.

FOX 10 caught up with the band at State 48 Funk House in the Westgate Entertainment District. They had just driven in from California and many of the band members had never seen State Farm Stadium.

Marc and Matt Hansen have always been influenced by The Rolling Stones, and you can hear it when you listen to Electric Mud.

"The live show is loose and rock and roll, old school rock n roll," Marc Hansen said.

Marc, who founded the band with his brother in 2008, always loved music. But it was his uncle Keith, as in Keith Richards, who showed him a few things early on.

"At a family gathering one time I asked him to show me some chords because I didn't know anything, and he did that," Hansen said. "He showed me three chords, a blues riff and gave me a book about Muddy Waters and sent me on my way."

Many years later, his aunt, Patty Hansen, who has been married to Richards since 1983, helped get the band's equipment to the right people.

"It’s not lost on me that I'm lucky," Marc Hansen said. "My aunt asked me a couple of years ago, ‘Can you give me some stuff, I'm going to put it in the promoters’ hands.’"

(Electric Mud)

The band did not hear anything from the promoter, but then, "It’s been almost two years and out of the blue she hit me up and said, ‘Hey they just came to me and said, 'We want your nephews,’" Hansen said.

Tuesday night, Electric Mud will be playing a gig that they never imagined they would. All of their family and friends will be there, and they’re ready.

"Tomorrow, what to expect … be blasted in the face with rock and roll. Loud, fast, hard rock and roll," Matt Hansen said.

"It’s certainly crazy, but a lot of nervous excitement, but like Dave was saying, we're rehearsed, and we're ready," Colton Cori said.

(Electric Mud)

"My parents are so excited. I'm shocked at how excited they are. That’s been a fun little wrinkle, the family getting pumped," David Stagno said.

"It’s going to be a short set, but it’s going to be striking hot," Marc Hansen said.