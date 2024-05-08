The race to the Golden Mask Trophy continued Wednesday night with another elimination on " The Masked Singer ."

During "Final Four" night, the groups' champions faced off against each other for the first time in the quarter-finals.

In this round, Poodle Moth, Gumball, Clock and Goldfish sang their hearts out to songs like "Price Tag," "I’m Yours" and "Unforgettable."

But ultimately, it was the final performance for Poodle Moth.

RELATED: ‘The Masked Singer’ sends home Starfish, Ugly Sweater in double elimination

Only three contestants will head into the semi-finals.

Poodle Moth sent home on ‘The Masked Singer’

The celebrity underneath the costume was revealed as Chrissy Metz, the Emmy-nominated actress and singer known for starring in the hit drama series "This Is Us."

Poodle Moth performs on "Final Four" episode. (Credit: Michael Becker / FOX)

"I think I’m still educating people on me being a singer," Metz told the audience following the reveal. "It’s part of the reason I wanted to do this show,"

Panelist Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg was able to accurately predict that Metz was underneath the mask.

"I can’t even believe it, I can’t," she said.

Panelist Ken Jeong continued, "What a great actress and artist you are. You were accessing your emotions in these clue packages. We felt it."

The 43-year-old actress played Kate Pearson in the television series "This Is Us," which earned her nominations for an Emmy Award and two Golden Globe Awards.

"I was like ‘let me challenge myself,’ and I’m glad that I did, because I learned a lot about myself," Metz shared.

Ken added: "You pulled it off."

Next week on ‘The Masked Singer’

It’s "Semi-Finals" night next week on "The Masked Singer" with a two-hour special.

Gumball, Goldfish and Clock will battle it out for the final two spots as they serenade the audience with songs like, "You Oughta Know," "Dancing in the Street," and "I Lived."

Watch new episodes of "The Masked Singer" on Wednesday nights on FOX.

This station is owned by FOX Corporation.