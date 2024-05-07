Expand / Collapse search
Rolling Stones are back in Glendale as legendary Valley promoter recalls their greatness

Updated  May 7, 2024 5:00pm MST
GLENDALE, Ariz. - The Rolling Stones are rocking in Glendale on Tuesday. 

One of the longest-touring rock bands of all time is expected to bring thousands of fans to State Farm Stadium.

Legendary Valley promoter Danny Zelisko shared some of his experiences with the band as they return once again to Arizona.

(Photo courtesy of Danny Z Presents)

"They're the kings. I mean, they're not only the longest lasting group out there but they're the biggest!" Zelisko said.

Zelisko has had had more than just a backstage pass watching The Rolling Stones over the last 40 years, he says the concert-goers are able to feed off the group's energy.

"The people go there and have a blast and it's just amazing that they're so good after all these years," he said.

Mick, Keith and Ronnie are household names that span over generations.

"It's going to sound as fresh as the day it was created," he said.

Zelisko has promoted the Stones in the past, absorbing all he can from the effort the group puts into making the show.

"I think it's something they don't take easily or for granted. They work so hard at this, and they succeed," Zelisko said. "Imagine playing for all these years and people are still coming to see you - and tens of thousands at a time."

Doors to the show open at 6 p.m. and the concert is set to begin at 8 p.m.

Zelisko's final message to the band?

"Have a good show, Mick."