The 2026 NFLPA grades are in: See where the Arizona Cardinals rank

The grades are in, and they're not good for the Arizona Cardinals.

National Football League players have weighed in on the state of the teams they play for, and the Cardinals are moving up – albeit just barely.

According to ESPN, the Cardinals rank 31st in the NFL Players Association's 2026 report cards, with Arizona beating out only one team – the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Miami Dolphins came out on top in the rankings.

The survey ranks all 32 franchises based on facilities and amenities provided for the team.

While the Cardinals got high grades for State Farm Stadium, coaches, general manager and nutrition, the team got very low grades in a number of categories, including treatment of players' families, the team's weight room and locker room, and Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill.

The Cardinals' full report card is listed below:

Treatment of families: D+

Home game field: B

Food/dining area: C-

Nutritionist/dietician: B

Locker room: F-

Training room: D+

Training staff: B-

Weight room: D+

Strength coaches: B-

Position coaches: B+

Offensive coordinator: B-

Defensive coordinator: C+

Special teams coordinator: B

Team travel: C+

Head coach: B+

General manager: B

Team ownership: F

The Cardinals may soon improve on some of their grades as the team has broken ground on a new practice facility in north Phoenix that's scheduled to open in 2028.