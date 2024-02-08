New Maricopa County sheriff to be appointed by board of supervisors

There will be a new sheriff in town on Thursday.

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors will appoint a new sheriff on Feb. 8 after Paul Penzone resigned last month. Penzone announced his decision to not seek re-election in October.

Penzone had been the sheriff of Maricopa County since 2016, when he defeated Republican incumbent Joe Arpaio. Prior to his defeat by Penzone, Arpaio was Maricopa County's sheriff for 24 years.

The three people the board is deciding between are:

Russ Skinner, who was Penzone's chief deputy and is currently serving as interim sheriff.

Jeffrey Kirham, the commander of the Apache Junction Police Department.

Patrick Valenzuela, the police sector lieutenant for the Glendale Police Department.

The person who is appointed as the new sheriff will be in office until the November election.