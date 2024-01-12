Paul Penzone bids farewell on his last day as Maricopa County Sheriff

Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office have posted a farewell message from Paul Penzone, on his last day as the county's sheriff.

Penzone announced his decision to not seek re-election in October 2023, while also announcing his decision to leave office before the end of his second term.

In his farewell message, Penzone expressed gratitude to the department, and for the opportunity to have served in his role.

Penzone has been the Sheriff of Maricopa County since 2016, when he defeated Republican incumbent Joe Arpaio. Prior to his defeat by Penzone, Arpaio was Maricopa County's sheriff for 24 years. He subsequently tried to run for the Senate in 2018, his old job in 2020, and Fountain Hills mayor in 2022. None of the bids were successful.

An interim sheriff - Russ Skinner - has been named, and he will serve until the November elections, when voters will select the next sheriff.