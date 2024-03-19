Live updates: 2024 Arizona Presidential Preference Election on March 19

March 19 marks Arizona’s Presidential Preference Election . Like a presidential primary, voters in today’s Presidential Preference Election are voting for a candidate that will represent their party in this year’s presidential election.

Arizona is one of five states holding the election on Tuesday. The others are Illinois, Kansas and Ohio. While Florida is holding a presidential primary, only Republicans are voting, as the Democratic primary was canceled.

In Arizona, Republicans have 43 delegates and Democrats have 72 that they’ll have to win over, Politico says .

Already, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have clinched enough votes from delegates at primaries in other states to win their respective party’s nominations over the summer during the Republican and Democratic national conventions.

Once the nominees are confirmed by their parties, they’ll be on the November ballot.

March 12 was the deadline for voters to submit mail-in ballots.

In Arizona, our polls close at 7 p.m. MST and our results will start coming in around 8 p.m.

