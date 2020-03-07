DPS Director Frank Milstead to retire, 'I'm moving on to better things'

The director of the Department of Public Safety is stepping down, he confirmed to FOX 10 Saturday evening. Col. Frank Milstead says he is "moving on to better things" after leading the agency for six years.

On March 9, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced that Col. Milstead "..will retire in April after 35 years of distinguished law enforcement service to Arizona. Heston Silbert, who has served in Arizona law enforcement for over 31 years, will succeed him as DPS Director."

Ducey says Lt. Col. Silbert's commitment to Arizona spans beyond his courageous protection of public safety, with an innovative approach to management and accountability that has helped rebuild Arizona DPS. He is grateful to have him serve as director of the agency.

Milstead's resignation comes months after he was accused of driving over 90 mph in Yavapai County. He was let off with a warning.

Milstead has worked in metro Phoenix law enforcement for more than 30 years including as chief of the Mesa Police Department. His father, Ralph Milstead, was also a DPS director.

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report.