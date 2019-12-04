Arizona DPS Director accused of speeding in excess of 90 mph on I-17

Newly released video shows the Arizona Department of Public Safety's top-ranking official getting pulled over by a Yavapai County Sheriff's deputy in October.

The deputy tells Director Frank Milstead he was clocked at over 90 miles per hour on Interstate 17 near Camp Verde.

A woman in the passenger seat tells the deputy they were heading to Flagstaff to do a memorial hike for her late husband, who was an officer killed in the line of duty.

The deputy takes Milstead's license and registration then returns to their SUV and Milstead hands him something appearing to identify himself as working for DPS.

Milstead was let off with a warning. On December 4, he tweeted about the traffic stop.