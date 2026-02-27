Warmer temps increase rattlesnake risks: Arizona Game and Fish
PHOENIX - Officials with the Arizona Game and Fish Department said unseasonably warm temperatures in the state will increase risks for rattlesnake encounters.
What they're saying:
In a statement released on Feb. 27, the agency said while rattlesnakes are most active in desert areas from March through October, they "may appear earlier in the year as warming temperatures bring them out of winter hibernation."
"During the spring, it’s common for rattlesnakes to be out during daylight hours," read a portion of the statement. "As the days become increasingly hot, rattlesnakes tend to move around more at night."
What you can do:
Officials said there are things people can do to keep themselves safe, including:
- Step back and let a rattlesnake move away if you see one on a trail
- Be mindful of where you place your feet and hands, because rattlesnakes can easily blend in with their surroundings
- Carry a flashlight at night, especially on warmer nights when rattlesnakes can be most active
- Clean up yard debris and reduce standing water near homes, in order to avoid attracting rattlesnakes
- Stay on marked trails, as rattlesnakes encounters are more likely to occur when a person leaves a marked trail
Game and Fish officials said people should do the following if someone was bitten by a rattlesnake:
- Remain calm
- Reassure the victim
- Call 911 and seek medical attention without delay
- Remove all jewelry and watches from the affected area
- Immobilize the extremity, and keep it below the heart
- Decrease total body activity, as feasible
The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Arizona Department of Game and Fish.