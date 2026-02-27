Warmer temps increase rattlesnake risks: Arizona Game and Fish

article

The Brief Unseasonably warm temperatures mean there is an increased risk of rattlesnake encounters, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department. The agency offered safety tips for people.



Officials with the Arizona Game and Fish Department said unseasonably warm temperatures in the state will increase risks for rattlesnake encounters.

What they're saying:

In a statement released on Feb. 27, the agency said while rattlesnakes are most active in desert areas from March through October, they "may appear earlier in the year as warming temperatures bring them out of winter hibernation."

"During the spring, it’s common for rattlesnakes to be out during daylight hours," read a portion of the statement. "As the days become increasingly hot, rattlesnakes tend to move around more at night."

What you can do:

Officials said there are things people can do to keep themselves safe, including:

Step back and let a rattlesnake move away if you see one on a trail

Be mindful of where you place your feet and hands, because rattlesnakes can easily blend in with their surroundings

Carry a flashlight at night, especially on warmer nights when rattlesnakes can be most active

Clean up yard debris and reduce standing water near homes, in order to avoid attracting rattlesnakes

Stay on marked trails, as rattlesnakes encounters are more likely to occur when a person leaves a marked trail

Game and Fish officials said people should do the following if someone was bitten by a rattlesnake:

Remain calm

Reassure the victim

Call 911 and seek medical attention without delay

Remove all jewelry and watches from the affected area

Immobilize the extremity, and keep it below the heart

Decrease total body activity, as feasible