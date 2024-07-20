Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Deer Valley, New River Mesa, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Gila Bend, Southeast Yuma County, Cave Creek/New River, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Kofa, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Buckeye/Avondale, Gila River Valley, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Northwest Valley, East Valley, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, Tonopah Desert, West Pinal County
9
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Yuma County, Parker Valley
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until SAT 7:45 PM MST, Pinal County, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 9:15 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 7:45 PM MST, Coconino County, Gila County, Pima County, Santa Cruz County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 5:53 PM MST until SAT 7:45 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
until SAT 7:45 PM MST, Graham County, Cochise County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 7:17 PM MST until SAT 9:15 PM MST, Cochise County

Romero Fire and Circle Fire growing quickly south of Kearny in Pinal County

By
Published  July 20, 2024 6:59pm MST
Wildfires
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

The Circle Fire and Romero Fire are burning about 15 miles south of Kearny. (X photo from @azstateforestry)

The Romero Fire that sparked on July 19 has quickly grown to one of the largest wildfires in the state this year.

At 4,200 acres burned, heavy winds in the area helped fuel its growth and the area is expected to see gusts of up to 50 mph on Saturday afternoon.

The fire is burning about 13 miles southwest of Kearny in Pinal County.

According to the Department of Forestry and Fire Management, one ranch was evacuated as a result of the growing blaze.

Airships were called on to drop retardant lines in hopes of blocking off the fire.

Circle Fire:

The Romero Fire was not the only fire showing rapid growth in Pinal County. 

The Circle Fire grew from 200 acres on July 19 to over 1,000 acres on July 20.

It was reported burning near the base of Antelope Peak, a few miles east of the Romero Fire.

Map of where the fires were burning:

(X photo from @azstateforestry)