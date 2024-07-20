Romero Fire and Circle Fire growing quickly south of Kearny in Pinal County

article

The Romero Fire that sparked on July 19 has quickly grown to one of the largest wildfires in the state this year.

At 4,200 acres burned, heavy winds in the area helped fuel its growth and the area is expected to see gusts of up to 50 mph on Saturday afternoon.

The fire is burning about 13 miles southwest of Kearny in Pinal County.

According to the Department of Forestry and Fire Management, one ranch was evacuated as a result of the growing blaze.

Airships were called on to drop retardant lines in hopes of blocking off the fire.

Circle Fire:

The Romero Fire was not the only fire showing rapid growth in Pinal County.

The Circle Fire grew from 200 acres on July 19 to over 1,000 acres on July 20.

It was reported burning near the base of Antelope Peak, a few miles east of the Romero Fire.

Map of where the fires were burning: