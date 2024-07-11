Expand / Collapse search
Developing

Watch Fire: Flames tear through San Carlos in Gila County as wind spreads flames

By
Updated  July 11, 2024 7:05pm MST
Wildfires
FOX 10 Phoenix
Image 1 of 3

Photo courtesy of Quinton

GILA COUNTY, Ariz. - The wind-driven Watch Fire is burning in San Carlos and has already scorched more than 500 acres.

The fire started on Thursday, July 11, near downtown San Carlos and fire authorities say it's moving toward Peridot Siding and Old Moonbase.

The fire is 0% contained. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

San Carlos is located on the San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation within Gila County.

Evacuations

  • TC Alley
  • China Town
  • Peridot Heights
  • Old/New Moonbase
  • White Mountain Avenue, north of Antonio

An evacuation shelter is set up at the Michael Noline Activity Center in Peridot at the Peridot Rodeo Grounds.

Another shelter is available at the Bingo Hall at the Apache Gold Casino & Resort – 777 Geronimo Springs Blvd, San Carlos, AZ 85550.

If you need a ride there, you can call 928-961-6259.

Posts from impacted residents

Maps of where the fire is burning