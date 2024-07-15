Black Fire burning in Tonto National Forest, evacuations ordered

Several areas are under evacuation orders amid a wildfire burning in the Tonto National Forest.

The U.S. Forest Service says the Black Fire has burned 5,565 acres as of July 15. The fire was caused by lightning and is 0% contained.

"Aerial resources continue to conduct water and retardant drops to stop the spread of the fire," officials said.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Black Fire (U.S. Forest Service)

Evacuations

Tonto National Monument

Black Brush Ranch

Cross P Ranch

Reevis Mountain School

Cottonwood Cove Picnic Area

Fraser Horse Camp and Group Site

Windy Hill Campground

Schoolhouse Campground

Grapevine Campground

Roosevelt Lakeview RV Park and Marina are on SET status, meaning they should be prepared to evacuate if ordered to do so.

The Tonto Basin Ranger Station is closed.

Map of where the fire is burning