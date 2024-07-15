Expand / Collapse search

Black Fire burning in Tonto National Forest, evacuations ordered

Published  July 15, 2024 7:46am MST
Black Fire forces evacuations near Roosevelt Lake

GILA COUNTY, Ariz. - Several areas are under evacuation orders amid a wildfire burning in the Tonto National Forest.

The U.S. Forest Service says the Black Fire has burned 5,565 acres as of July 15. The fire was caused by lightning and is 0% contained.

"Aerial resources continue to conduct water and retardant drops to stop the spread of the fire," officials said.

Black Fire (U.S. Forest Service)

Evacuations

  • Tonto National Monument
  • Black Brush Ranch
  • Cross P Ranch
  • Reevis Mountain School
  • Cottonwood Cove Picnic Area
  • Fraser Horse Camp and Group Site
  • Windy Hill Campground
  • Schoolhouse Campground
  • Grapevine Campground

Roosevelt Lakeview RV Park and Marina are on SET status, meaning they should be prepared to evacuate if ordered to do so.

The Tonto Basin Ranger Station is closed.

Map of where the fire is burning