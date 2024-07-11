Expand / Collapse search
Freeman Fire quickly reaches 1,000 acres burned north of Oracle

Updated  July 11, 2024 9:19pm MST
(Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management photo)

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. - The Freeman Fire sparked on July 11 in a remote area of Pinal County in the Black Mountains , the Arizona Dept. of Forestry and Fire Management announced.

As of 7 p.m., the fire had grown to nearly 1,000 acres.

Officials said the fire was active on all sides and a crew from Tucson had been assigned to contain it.

An air crew was set to launch to provide aerial assistance to the containment efforts but could not launch because of high winds in the area.

Officials said the fire was threatening nearby infrastructure.

The spark was one of three new wildfires that began on the 11th. The others were the Watch Fire in Gila County and the Gemstone Fire in Mohave County.

Map of where the fire was burning: