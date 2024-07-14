American Red Cross looks to up volunteer numbers in Arizona

New wildfires seem to pop up just about every day during Arizona's wildfire season, and as state agencies have responded to a huge number of wildfires in our state this year, one nonprofit needs more volunteers.

The American Red Cross.

Knowing what the Red Cross responds to, Patrick Simmons knew he needed to volunteer as a spiritual care provider.

"The scope of the job was bigger. It was going to effect more lives and help more people on a consistent basis," he said.

In Arizona, the need is large right now.

"All over the country, all over the world, there are disasters. There are extreme weather events taking more and more people to help them recover," said volunteer Georgi Donchetz.

Anyone can volunteer, she said. They can work with all hours and skill levels as long as you want to help.

"We have volunteers who are hosting blood drives and helping save lives for those that need life-saving blood," Donchetz said. "We have volunteers opening up shelters and responding to fires in northern and southern Arizona."

Simmons echoes the need for more volunteers.

"The Red Cross is 80% volunteer driven. That's a lot. That's a lot of volunteers needed," he said.

In the end, they know what they're doing matters and that it impacts thousands of people.

"Knowing you're helping your community is one of the best feelings in the world," Donchetz said.

Click here to learn more about volunteering with the American Red Cross.