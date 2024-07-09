Pius Fire: Evacuations ordered as wildfire burns near Payson

Evacuations have been ordered as a wildfire continues to burn in northern Arizona.

The Pius Fire sparked on July 8 about 20 miles northeast of Payson.

The fire has burned about 460 acres. There is no containment.

Nearly 80 personnel are battling the fire.

Evacuations

According to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office, evacuations are only affecting campers in the following areas:

Bear Canyon and Knoll Lakes

North of Forest Service Road 300

East of Forest Service Road 115

South of Forest Service Road 225

West of Forest Service Road 34

"Smoke is expected to impact the communities of Christoper Creek, Payson, Young, Forest Lakes, Heber-Overgaard, and Highway 260," the sheriff's office said. "All areas within proximity of the fire can be impacted by smoke, depending on wind directions and ventilation."

Map of area where the Pius Fire is burning