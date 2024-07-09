Expand / Collapse search
Pius Fire: Evacuations ordered as wildfire burns near Payson

Published  July 9, 2024 6:39am MST
Wildfires
FOX 10 Phoenix

Perry Tank and Pius fires break out

COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. - Evacuations have been ordered as a wildfire continues to burn in northern Arizona.

The Pius Fire sparked on July 8 about 20 miles northeast of Payson.

The fire has burned about 460 acres. There is no containment.

Nearly 80 personnel are battling the fire.

Evacuations

According to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office, evacuations are only affecting campers in the following areas:

  • Bear Canyon and Knoll Lakes
  • North of Forest Service Road 300
  • East of Forest Service Road 115
  • South of Forest Service Road 225
  • West of Forest Service Road 34

"Smoke is expected to impact the communities of Christoper Creek, Payson, Young, Forest Lakes, Heber-Overgaard, and Highway 260," the sheriff's office said. "All areas within proximity of the fire can be impacted by smoke, depending on wind directions and ventilation."

Map of area where the Pius Fire is burning