Wildfire seen from Interstate 17 burns nearly 30 acres

A wildfire could be seen from Interstate 17 in Phoenix near Daisy Mountain Drive on Saturday.

The fire, just west of the main highway that directs traffic through central Phoenix, expanded to roughly 25-30 acres as of 2 p.m., according to a post on X by the Phoenix Fire Department.

According to the fire department, no structures were threatened and multiple units were deployed to combat the flames.

The town of Anthem is just east of the fire, on the other side of Interstate 17.

In a release, the fire department said winds are driving the blaze north and west.

Weather cameras tracked the fire's progress throughout most of the morning in north Phoenix.

