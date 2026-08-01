Nancy Guthrie: Savannah issues new plea in search of mother 6 months after disappearance

The Brief Savannah Guthrie issued a new plea for the return of her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie, exactly six months after she vanished from her Tucson-area home. The Pima County Sheriff's Department released two ransom notes sent to a local television station, with one demanding up to $6 million and the other claiming she had died. The kidnapping investigation remains active with assistance from the FBI, and the Guthrie family is offering a $1 million reward for information.



Savannah Guthrie, the host of the "Today" show, has issued a new plea for her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie, exactly six months after she disappeared from her Tucson-area home.

What we know:

Savannah posted to Instagram on the morning of Aug. 1, saying that since her 84-year-old mother was taken from her bed in the middle of the night, the family has been in "agony and despair."

"…our hearts are in ruins. Cam and Kristine, Annie and Tommy, Mike and me - we spend every waking moment thinking of her, longing for her, looking for her. There is a hole inside us that can never be filled. There is an ache that cannot be softened. And there is a determination in us that cannot be quenched - to find out what happened to her, so that we can give her the dignity of a proper goodbye - a celebration of her remarkable life that she so deserves," part of the post read.

As the family continues to search for answers, she is pleading for someone to come forward with information that may know something. Savannah shared that they're still grieving, but are turning to prayers and the kindness of others to continue moving forward.

"We are begging for help. We are desperate. We need someone to come forward. Someone knows something. Someone suspects something. Someone recognizes the writing in the ransom demand notes. Someone has noticed something different, strange, troubling or just unusual - perhaps with someone they deeply love," read a portion of the post.

Dig deeper:

Sheriff Chris Nanos with the Pima County Sheriff's Department shared an update in the case on Aug. 1, telling the community that the case is still active. He said the sheriff's department has done a lot of work, but still has a lot of work ahead, including working with DNA in labs across America, and forensics.

The sheriff added that his relationship with the FBI "is a good relationship, it's always been a good relationship," and that they are actively reviewing tens of thousands of tips coming in.

He reiterated that the Guthrie family "is not and have not been suspects in this investigation," saying they are instead victims of the crime.

The Ransom Notes:

On July 31, the sheriff's department released the contents of the two ransom notes sent to a local Tucson television station on Feb. 2 and Feb. 6. The sheriff said he hopes that "releasing the actual note, that we will get some response from the community."

The first note claims Guthrie is "safe but scared," outlining a plan to hold her for ransom. The demand starts at $4 million, increasing to $6 million over a week. The writer claims Nancy will die if no money is sent, adding her life is in the family’s hands.

The first ransom note read:

Hello Savannah,

We have your mother Nancy. She is safe but scared. She will be held for ransom and once payment is received she will be released unharmed. We will be holding her for a maximum of 7 days. You will need to send bitcoin in the amount of $4 million USD before 5PM on Thursday the 5th. If payment is not received, the ransom will be increased to 6 million USD which will need to be paid by 5PM on Monday the 9th. Once payment is received to the bitcoin address below she will be released within 12 hours of deposit to a safe drop off location back in Tucson. If payment is not [received] by the last deadline on Monday the 9th at 5PM, she will be killed. Your mother is aware of this and her life is in your hands. It is in the best interest of everyone to have this completed as soon as possible. You will not be able to contact me from here on out, there will be no negotiation. Do not play games, law enforcement will not be able to help you.

(Bitcoin address redacted)

She had a white smart watch on the floor of the foot of her bed and the white flood light in backyard was destroyed.

The second note read:

Guthrie Family,

We did not fully grasp the seriousness of her physical condition. We never intended to hurt her, that was not our intention. She perished shortly after she was taken. We believe it was heart related. She is buried in nature now. Nothing you could have done could have changed the outcome. We want your family to know this and hope you all can find peace. We are truly sorry.

The backstory:

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on the evening of Jan. 31 when she was dropped off at her Catalina Foothills home. She was reported missing the following day by family members after she failed to show up at church.

On July 27, Savannah released a video where she pleaded for Nancy's return.

Since the disappearance, PCSD and the FBI have released footage of Nancy's alleged abductor at her doorstep. In their statement on July 31, officials with PCSD said the two videos that were recovered from Nancy's doorbell cameras "may be from two separate days."

"They indicate he took steps to prepare for the event on the night of January 31 to February 1," read a portion of the statement.

Also on July 31, the two men who were detained early in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping investigation are now seeking millions from the PCSD, claiming they were unlawfully arrested at gunpoint and held for hours.

What's next:

Detectives are continuing to pursue every investigation and technological lead, including re-examining the doorbell camera videos.

What you can do:

Anyone who may have information on the writer of the notes, or information on the case, is asked to call the 1-800-CALL-FBI or the sheriff department's tipline at 520-351-4900. Callers can remain anonymous.

The Guthrie family is offering a $1 million reward.