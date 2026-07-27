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Man, woman found dead inside Phoenix apartment

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 27, 2026 1:22 PM MST
Published July 27, 2026 1:22 PM MST

The Brief

    • Two bodies were found on July 25 inside an apartment near 27th and Glenrosa avenues.
    • The victims weren't identified, and it's unclear how they died.
    • Police ask anyone with information on the case to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

PHOENIX - Two people were found dead inside a Phoenix apartment over the weekend and police are asking for the public's help in the case.

What we know:

At around 2:30 p.m. on July 25, Phoenix police say officers were called to an apartment complex near 27th and Glenrosa avenues after receiving a call from someone who said they had not heard from their family member in days.

When officers got to the apartment complex, they saw through a window what appeared to be a body. After going inside, the officers found an additional body.

"Due to the state of decomposition, Homicide detectives responded to process the scene and assume the investigation," Sgt. Chris Berrelleza said.

The medical examiner then took custody of the bodies.

What we don't know:

The victims haven't been identified, and it's unclear how they died.

What you can do:

Police ask anyone with information to call them at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Map of where the bodies were found:

The Source: The Phoenix Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyPhoenixNews