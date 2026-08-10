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Arizona man allegedly robbed his workplace at gunpoint

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Updated August 10, 2026 3:35 PM MST Published August 10, 2026 3:33 PM MST

The Brief

    • Court documents show that 33-year-old Keondre Simmons is accused of multiple charges in connection with an armed robbery.
    • The incident happened at Simmons' workplace: a Shake Shack at Kierland Commons.

PHOENIX - A man is facing multiple charges in connection with a robbery that happened at his workplace earlier in August.

What we know:

In court documents, the suspect was identified as 33-year-old Keondre Simmons. He is accused of the following:

Keondre Simmons (Shake Shack photo: Kichul Shin/NurPhoto via Getty Images. Keondre Simmons photo: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

The backstory:

Investigators say the incident happened on the morning of Aug. 3. Police were called to an armed robbery involving the Shake Shack location at Kierland Commons. When officers arrived, they learned from the manager on-duty and an employee that the suspect, who was armed with a handgun, entered the place through a back delivery door.

"[The employee] opened the door after hearing the delivery bell, believing a scheduled delivery had arrived," read a portion of the court documents. "When the door opened, the suspect pointed a firearm at [the employee], ordered him inside, and escorted him at gunpoint toward the walk-in cooler. The suspect forced [the employee] inside and locked the cooler door."

The suspect, police say, later forced the on-duty manager into the office and ordered him to open the store safe.

"[The on-duty manager] unlocked the safe and, under threat of firearm, removed approximately $2,800 in mixed denominations and placed it into a black gun case-style container the suspect carried," police wrote. "The suspect subsequently forced [the on-duty manager] into the walk-in cooler with [the employee], and successfully locked the door."

Dig deeper:

Investigators say both victims later managed to get out of the cooler, but moments later, the suspect returned, escorted both victims to the office, and ordered them to kneel at gunpoint.

"The suspect took both victims' cellphones and the office landline, then destroyed them by throwing them into a sink filled with water. The suspect then exited the business through the rear delivery door," investigators wrote.

Simmons was later identified as the suspect by the police. In an interview that was done after his arrest, Simmons said he "discarded the clothing worn during the incident, and a firearm is inside his residence."

"He also said he's having a tough time, and has kids," investigators wrote. 

What's next:

Court documents show a judge has set a $100,000 bond for Simmons. Should he make bail, he will be subjected to electronic monitoring.

Meanwhile, a preliminary hearing on the matter has been set for Aug. 13.

The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a Maricpa County Superior Court document on the case.

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