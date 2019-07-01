< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. APS worker dies following underground fire in downtown Phoenix 01 2019 05:49AM Posted Jul 01 2019 04:45AM MST
Video Posted Jul 01 2019 05:49AM MST
Updated Jul 01 2019 06:06AM MST 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415652929" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>PHOENIX (FOX 10)</strong> — Phoenix Fire says an Arizona Public Service worker has died following an underground fire overnight in downtown Phoenix. </p> <p>Fire officials say two APS workers were working in an underground electrical vault near 1st Avenue and Washington when a fire broke out. One made it out with burns to his face and hands, and one died.</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">DEADLY UNDERGROUND FIRE:<br /> (1st Ave & Washington)<br /> 2 APS workers working in an electrical vault fought for their life after a fire broke out. One made it out alive with burns to his face and hands, the other has died. Light Rail, Valley Metro & regular traffic will be disrupted 1/2 <a href="https://t.co/IazoypKxvq">pic.twitter.com/IazoypKxvq</a></p> — Marcy Jones Fox 10 (@MarcyJonesFox10) <a href="https://twitter.com/MarcyJonesFox10/status/1145658468327518210?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 1, 2019</a></blockquote> <p>Crews remain on the scene to investigate and work to restore power as several buildings downtown will have disrupted or no power until APS can work on the impacted areas. <a href="https://outagemap.aps.com/outageviewer/" target="_blank">Click here for outage map.</a></p> <p>Due to the incident, three light rail stations will be closed until further notice:</p> <ul> <li>1st Ave. and Van Buren</li> <li>1st Ave. and Jefferson</li> <li>3rd St. and Jefferson</li> </ul> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Service alert: Due to an overnight incident in downtown Phoenix three stations are closed with start of service on Monday, July 1: 1st Ave/Van Buren, 1st Ave/Jefferson, 3rd St/Jefferson. Anticipate delays along the system until stations reopen. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/vmservice?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#vmservice</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PHXtraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PHXtraffic</a></p> — Valley Metro (@valleymetro) <a href="https://twitter.com/valleymetro/status/1145650063303204870?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 1, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p>Riders should expect delays along the system until those stations can be reopened. Drivers are urged to check their commute time before leaving for work and plan ahead. </p> <p>APS did send out a statement regarding the incident:</p> <p>"<em>We are deeply saddened to report that an APS employee died, and another was injured, in an accident on Sunday night while they were performing planned maintenance. They were working in downtown Phoenix in an underground vault that houses electrical infrastructure. The underground equipment involved serves downtown facilities and venues, some of which are without power today until the area can be deemed safe and repairs can be completed. The cause of the accident will be fully investigated.</em></p> <p><em>Our focus is on the safety of those actively working the scene, the well-being of these employees’ co-workers and families and restoring power safely and quickly once repairs can begin. APS cannot provide an estimated time to have the power back on until more is known at the scene. These are the locations currently without power: Wells Fargo, Phoenix Municipal Building, the Maricopa County Administration Building and Phoenix Civic Plaza South. More Arizona News Stories data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/01/KSAZ%20terminal%204%20lockdown_1561992542895.jpg_7460124_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/01/KSAZ%20terminal%204%20lockdown_1561992542895.jpg_7460124_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/01/KSAZ%20terminal%204%20lockdown_1561992542895.jpg_7460124_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/01/KSAZ%20terminal%204%20lockdown_1561992542895.jpg_7460124_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/01/KSAZ%20terminal%204%20lockdown_1561992542895.jpg_7460124_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo courtesy of Steve Zorz" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>PD: Checkpoints at Sky Harbor closed due to suspicious item</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 07:51AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 07:59AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) — Security checkpoints at Sky Harbor are closed as police investigate a suspicious item. </p><p>Phoenix Police say checkpoints A and D are closed in Terminal 4 while officers investigate an item as a precaution.</p><p>Passengers are being directed to checkpoints B and C. Wait times are currently 20 minutes or less and no flights have been delayed at this time. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/phoenix-named-one-of-the-deadliest-cities-to-drive-in-during-fourth-of-july" title="Phoenix named one of the deadliest cities to drive in during Fourth of July" data-articleId="415668972" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/01/Phoenix_one_of_deadliest_cities_to_drive_0_7459869_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/01/Phoenix_one_of_deadliest_cities_to_drive_0_7459869_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/01/Phoenix_one_of_deadliest_cities_to_drive_0_7459869_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/01/Phoenix_one_of_deadliest_cities_to_drive_0_7459869_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/01/Phoenix_one_of_deadliest_cities_to_drive_0_7459869_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 10's Carmen Blackwell reports" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Phoenix named one of the deadliest cities to drive in during Fourth of July</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 07:03AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 07:18AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10 ) — Heat and fireworks aren't the only things you need to worry about this Fourth of July. A new study finds Phoenix is one of the most dangerous cities to drive around during this popular getaway week. </p><p>AAA says nearly 49 million people are planning to hit the road this week for Independence Day, which is up 4.1 percent from last year making it the sixth straight year of July 4th travel growth. </p><p>A study from Finder.com says Phoenix is one of the deadliest places to drive during the holiday. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/animal-rescue-saves-raccoon-caught-in-cement" title="Animal rescue saves raccoon caught in cement" data-articleId="415655423" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/01/KSAZ%20racoon%20in%20cement_1561982853584.jpg_7459819_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/01/KSAZ%20racoon%20in%20cement_1561982853584.jpg_7459819_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/01/KSAZ%20racoon%20in%20cement_1561982853584.jpg_7459819_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/01/KSAZ%20racoon%20in%20cement_1561982853584.jpg_7459819_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/01/KSAZ%20racoon%20in%20cement_1561982853584.jpg_7459819_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo courtesy of Southwest Wildlife Conservation" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Animal rescue saves raccoon caught in cement</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 05:09AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 07:01AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) — It was a close call for one raccoon stuck in wet cement. </p><p>The shivering raccoon was saved by the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center in Scottsdale.</p><p>Workers gave the rescued raccoon IV fluids and warmed her up with a blanket, but they were unsure how to get all the cement off. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/phoenix-named-one-of-the-deadliest-cities-to-drive-in-during-fourth-of-july"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/18/Drivers_1560854734006_7412945_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Drivers_1560854734006-402970.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Phoenix named one of the deadliest cities to drive in during Fourth of July</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/glendale-police-investigate-deadly-crash-near-55th-ave-and-bethany-home"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/01/KSAZ%20glendale%20deadly%20crash%20070119_1561986642041.jpg_7459855_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="KSAZ glendale deadly crash 070119_1561986642041.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Glendale Police investigate deadly crash near 55th Ave. and Bethany Home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/aps-worker-dies-following-underground-fire-in-downtown-phoenix"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/01/KSAZ%20deadly%20APS%20fire_1561982078231.jpg_7459814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="KSAZ deadly APS fire_1561982078231.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>APS worker dies following underground fire in downtown Phoenix</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/city-of-phoenix-partners-with-cigna-to-offer-water-aerobics-for-seniors"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: City of Phoenix partners with Cigna to offer water aerobics for seniors 