PHOENIX (FOX 10) — Phoenix Fire says an Arizona Public Service worker has died following an underground fire overnight in downtown Phoenix.

Fire officials say two APS workers were working in an underground electrical vault near 1st Avenue and Washington when a fire broke out. One made it out with burns to his face and hands, and one died.

Crews remain on the scene to investigate and work to restore power as several buildings downtown will have disrupted or no power until APS can work on the impacted areas. Click here for outage map.

Due to the incident, three light rail stations will be closed until further notice:

1st Ave. and Van Buren

1st Ave. and Jefferson

3rd St. and Jefferson

Riders should expect delays along the system until those stations can be reopened. Drivers are urged to check their commute time before leaving for work and plan ahead.

APS did send out a statement regarding the incident:

"We are deeply saddened to report that an APS employee died, and another was injured, in an accident on Sunday night while they were performing planned maintenance. They were working in downtown Phoenix in an underground vault that houses electrical infrastructure. The underground equipment involved serves downtown facilities and venues, some of which are without power today until the area can be deemed safe and repairs can be completed. The cause of the accident will be fully investigated.

Our focus is on the safety of those actively working the scene, the well-being of these employees’ co-workers and families and restoring power safely and quickly once repairs can begin. APS cannot provide an estimated time to have the power back on until more is known at the scene. These are the locations currently without power: Wells Fargo, Phoenix Municipal Building, the Maricopa County Administration Building and Phoenix Civic Plaza South. Additional sites are operating with partial power, including the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown.

APS is working closely with the City of Phoenix police and fire departments, with the fire department leading the on-site unified incident command center."