PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- An underground fire that left a man dead late Sunday night also cut off power to a big chunk of Downtown Phoenix. Several businesses and government offices were forced to close, and that left hundreds of people wondering where to go and what to do.

"I didn't know what was going on," said Paul Ybarra, who was visiting the court. "I saw the cops. Thought there was an accident and I see the signs they are closed and I'm like, 'what is going on?'"

Even though power eventually came back on, the Superior Court was closed, and a steady stream of people to the court was turned away. Countless court cases were postponed, which left people confused.

"Someone brought me and they had to leave, so I'm stuck here with no way home," said a woman, identified only as "Mia". "It would have been nice to get a call."

The courts, the Old City Hall and the Wells Fargo building were just some of the buildings and businesses closed on Monday. Meanwhile, residents at the Orpheum Lofts said their cars were stuck in the parking garage.

Light Rail and bus lines were also impacted.

"When I got up here, there were a bunch of police cars and I had to go around," said Light Rail rider Barbara Ozge.

Busy restaurants like Five Guys and Starbucks were empty, and the food spots that did open, like Ed the Hotdogger, didn't expect to see much traffic.

"Somebody is going to be walking Downtown, and we are going to be staying here like we normally do and help them people," said Ed Haramina.

Most of the streets and businesses, bus lines, and light rail were back open by mid-afternoon.