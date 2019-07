Chandler Blankenship (Photo Courtesy: Yavapai County Sheriff's Office) Chandler Blankenship (Photo Courtesy: Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Authorities in Prescott Valley are investigating at least five reports of child abuse at a child care center.

The facility, named "Gummy Bear Early Learning Center, is located near Manley Drive and Robert Road, and officials have arrested a worker there named Chandler Blankenship. Authorities are also looking into whether there may be additional suspects and other possible victims.

According to police, the center is cooperating, and the appropriate licensing agency has been notified.

