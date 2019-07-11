< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Authorities investigating at least 5 reports of child abuse at child care center in Prescott Valley By FOX 10 Staff
Posted Jul 11 2019 06:51PM MST
Video Posted Jul 11 2019 06:49PM MST
Updated Jul 11 2019 06:55PM MST Chandler Blankenship (Photo Courtesy: Yavapai County Sheriff's Office) https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/KSAZ%20Chandler%20Blankenship%20071119_1562896274544.jpg_7516768_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chandler Blankenship (Photo Courtesy: Yavapai County Sheriff&#39;s Office)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Chandler Blankenship (Photo Courtesy: Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417666705-417665880" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/KSAZ%20Chandler%20Blankenship%20071119_1562896274544.jpg_7516768_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/KSAZ%20Chandler%20Blankenship%20071119_1562896274544.jpg_7516768_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/KSAZ%20Chandler%20Blankenship%20071119_1562896274544.jpg_7516768_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/KSAZ%20Chandler%20Blankenship%20071119_1562896274544.jpg_7516768_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/KSAZ%20Chandler%20Blankenship%20071119_1562896274544.jpg_7516768_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chandler Blankenship (Photo Courtesy: Yavapai County Sheriff&#39;s Office)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Chandler Blankenship (Photo Courtesy: Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. (FOX 10) --</strong> Authorities in Prescott Valley are investigating at least five reports of child abuse at a child care center.</p> <p>The facility, named "Gummy Bear Early Learning Center, is located near Manley Drive and Robert Road, and officials have arrested a worker there named Chandler Blankenship. Authorities are also looking into whether there may be additional suspects and other possible victims.</p> <p>According to police, the center is cooperating, and the appropriate licensing agency has been notified.</p> <p>This story is developing. Stay with FOX 10 for further updates.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var More Arizona News Stories

DPS: Trooper facing numerous forgery, fraud and theft charges
By FOX 10 Staff
Posted Jul 11 2019 05:45PM MST

PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety announced on Thursday that one of its troopers is facing multiple felony charges in connection with accusations of forgery, fraud and theft.

According to a statement, 27-year-old Pedro Javier Aguila Muniz was arrested at the department headquarters on Wednesday. data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/KSAZ%20Pedro%20Javier%20Aguila%20Muniz%20072119_1562892236876.jpg_7516466_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/KSAZ%20Pedro%20Javier%20Aguila%20Muniz%20072119_1562892236876.jpg_7516466_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/KSAZ%20Pedro%20Javier%20Aguila%20Muniz%20072119_1562892236876.jpg_7516466_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/KSAZ%20Pedro%20Javier%20Aguila%20Muniz%20072119_1562892236876.jpg_7516466_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/KSAZ%20Pedro%20Javier%20Aguila%20Muniz%20072119_1562892236876.jpg_7516466_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Pedro Javier Aguila Muniz" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. DPS: Trooper facing numerous forgery, fraud and theft charges
By FOX 10 Staff
Posted Jul 11 2019 05:45PM MST

PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety announced on Thursday that one of its trooers is facing multiple felony charges in connection with accusations of forgery, fraud and theft.

According to a statement, 27-year-old Pedro Javier Aguila Muniz was arrested at the department headquarters on Wednesday. A criminal investigation into Aguila began in May, after it was discovered that Aguila allegedly had a willful pattern to defraud off-duty law enforcement employment vendors.</p><p>DPS officials claim there were discrepancies with Aguila's recordkeeping in relation to his on-duty timesheets, and patrol car mileage usage revealed he used his assigned patrol car for personal use and to hide unauthorized fuel purchases with a state fuel credit card. Detectives also have evidence of Aguila using a state-issued credit card to buy and dispense fuel 21 times into four personal cars between January and July of 2019.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/ycso-toddlers-hospitalized-after-testing-positive-for-thc-father-arrested" title="YCSO: Toddlers hospitalized after testing positive for THC, father arrested" data-articleId="417622965" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/Toddlers_test_positive_for_THC__father_a_0_7516298_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/Toddlers_test_positive_for_THC__father_a_0_7516298_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/Toddlers_test_positive_for_THC__father_a_0_7516298_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/Toddlers_test_positive_for_THC__father_a_0_7516298_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/Toddlers_test_positive_for_THC__father_a_0_7516298_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Yavapai County man was arrested after his two young daughters tested positive for THC. YCSO: Toddlers hospitalized after testing positive for THC, father arrested
By Danielle Miller, FOX 10
Posted Jul 11 2019 03:04PM MST
Updated Jul 11 2019 05:42PM MST

PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- A Yavapai County man was arrested after his two young daughters tested positive for THC. Police say the girls got a hold of his edible marijuana gummies. Police say the girls got a hold of his edible marijuana gummies. </p><p>According to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Francis Mendoza-Keel said he smoked two marijuana cigarettes before going to bed and wasn't sure if he put away the rest of his marijuana before he fell asleep. When his wife returned home, the 3-year-old was staggering, collapsed and became unconscious. He believes the girl got into his 50-milligram sour rainbow belts.</p><p>"He stated that he takes one of them, and they make him feel like he's been tranquilized, or they have a tranquilizing effect. It needs to be noted that he's 6 feet tall and 250 pounds and this 35-month-old daughter of his ate four he believes of these same gummies, and she's only maybe 30 pounds," said YCSO's Chris Wilson.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/chandler-police-identifies-man-who-was-shot-dead-during-family-fight" title="Chandler Police identifies man who was shot dead during family fight" data-articleId="417647850" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Chandler Police identifies man who was shot dead during family fight
By FOX 10 Staff
Posted Jul 11 2019 05:03PM MST

CHANDLER, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Chandler Police officials have identified a 63-year-old man who died following a family fight that ended in a shooting.

According to a statement, the victim, identified as Charles Vallow of Texas, was declared dead at the scene after he was found unresponsive with two gunshot wounds to the chest. Police were called to the 5500 block of S. Four Peaks Place, located near the intersection of Gilbert and Riggs Roads, at around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.</p><p>Investigators, according to police, learned that Vallow's estranged wife lives at the incident scene with her son and daughter. Vallow was at the home to pick up his son and later engaged in an argument with his wife. Vallow's brother-in-law, who was also in the home, intervened on his sister's behalf due to fears the argument would escalate into a physical altercation between Vallow and the estranged wife. Vallow and the brother-in-law were later involved in a physical fight.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/authorities-investigating-at-least-5-reports-of-child-abuse-at-child-care-center-in-prescott-valley"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/KSAZ%20Chandler%20Blankenship%20071119_1562896274544.jpg_7516768_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Chandler Blankenship (Photo Courtesy: Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)" title="KSAZ Chandler Blankenship 071119"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Authorities investigating at least 5 reports of child abuse at child care center in Prescott Valley</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/hold-your-noses-big-rig-spills-foul-smelling-pig-guts-all-over-interstate"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/pig%20intestines%20THUMB_1562888822943.jpg_7516268_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A tractor-trailer spilled pig guts all over a downtown interstate in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday. (Photo Credit: Kansas City Police Department)" title="pig intestines THUMB_1562888822943.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘Hold your noses': Big rig spills foul-smelling pig guts all over interstate</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/chernobyl-nuclear-disaster-site-will-become-official-tourist-attraction-ukranian-president-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/Chernobyl%20tourism_GETTY_1562892607056.jpg_7516468_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Visitors wait in line at a souvenir shop after a tour in the Chernobyl exclusion zone on June 7, 2019. Authorities are reporting a 30% increase of tourist demands to visit the area. (Photo by GENYA SAVILOV/AFP/Getty Images)" title="Chernobyl tourism_GETTY_1562892607056.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Chernobyl nuclear disaster site will become official tourist attraction, Ukranian president says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/instagrammers-flock-to-bali-tourist-attraction-only-to-find-its-faked-in-social-media-photos"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/instagram%20vs%20reality_1562891248758.png_7516515_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Polina Marinova, an editor at Fortune magazine, tweeted a photo show the images are created by a mirror cleverly positioned just below the camera lens to create the illusion of water. id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/rockets-trade-chris-paul-to-acquire-russell-westbrook-from-oklahoma-city-thunder" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/11/rocketstrade_1562894232784_7516545_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/11/rocketstrade_1562894232784_7516545_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/11/rocketstrade_1562894232784_7516545_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/11/rocketstrade_1562894232784_7516545_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/11/rocketstrade_1562894232784_7516545_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Rockets trade Chris Paul to acquire Russell Westbrook from Oklahoma City Thunder</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/hold-your-noses-big-rig-spills-foul-smelling-pig-guts-all-over-interstate" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/pig%20intestines%20THUMB_1562888822943.jpg_7516268_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/pig%20intestines%20THUMB_1562888822943.jpg_7516268_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/pig%20intestines%20THUMB_1562888822943.jpg_7516268_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/pig%20intestines%20THUMB_1562888822943.jpg_7516268_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/pig%20intestines%20THUMB_1562888822943.jpg_7516268_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;tractor-trailer&#x20;spilled&#x20;pig&#x20;guts&#x20;all&#x20;over&#x20;a&#x20;downtown&#x20;interstate&#x20;in&#x20;Kansas&#x20;City&#x2c;&#x20;Missouri&#x20;on&#x20;Thursday&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Credit&#x3a;&#x20;Kansas&#x20;City&#x20;Police&#x20;Department&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘Hold your noses': Big rig spills foul-smelling pig guts all over interstate</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/chernobyl-nuclear-disaster-site-will-become-official-tourist-attraction-ukranian-president-says" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/Chernobyl%20tourism_GETTY_1562892607056.jpg_7516468_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/Chernobyl%20tourism_GETTY_1562892607056.jpg_7516468_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/Chernobyl%20tourism_GETTY_1562892607056.jpg_7516468_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/Chernobyl%20tourism_GETTY_1562892607056.jpg_7516468_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/Chernobyl%20tourism_GETTY_1562892607056.jpg_7516468_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Visitors&#x20;wait&#x20;in&#x20;line&#x20;at&#x20;a&#x20;souvenir&#x20;shop&#x20;after&#x20;a&#x20;tour&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;Chernobyl&#x20;exclusion&#x20;zone&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;7&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;Authorities&#x20;are&#x20;reporting&#x20;a&#x20;30&#x25;&#x20;increase&#x20;of&#x20;tourist&#x20;demands&#x20;to&#x20;visit&#x20;the&#x20;area&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;GENYA&#x20;SAVILOV&#x2f;AFP&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Chernobyl nuclear disaster site will become official tourist attraction, Ukranian president says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/dps-trooper-facing-numerous-forgery-fraud-and-theft-charges" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/KSAZ%20Pedro%20Javier%20Aguila%20Muniz%20072119_1562892236876.jpg_7516466_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/KSAZ%20Pedro%20Javier%20Aguila%20Muniz%20072119_1562892236876.jpg_7516466_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/KSAZ%20Pedro%20Javier%20Aguila%20Muniz%20072119_1562892236876.jpg_7516466_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/KSAZ%20Pedro%20Javier%20Aguila%20Muniz%20072119_1562892236876.jpg_7516466_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/KSAZ%20Pedro%20Javier%20Aguila%20Muniz%20072119_1562892236876.jpg_7516466_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Pedro&#x20;Javier&#x20;Aguila&#x20;Muniz" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>DPS: Trooper facing numerous forgery, fraud and theft charges</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/instagrammers-flock-to-bali-tourist-attraction-only-to-find-its-faked-in-social-media-photos" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/instagram%20vs%20reality_1562891248758.png_7516515_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/instagram%20vs%20reality_1562891248758.png_7516515_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/instagram%20vs%20reality_1562891248758.png_7516515_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/instagram%20vs%20reality_1562891248758.png_7516515_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/instagram%20vs%20reality_1562891248758.png_7516515_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Polina&#x20;Marinova&#x2c;&#x20;an&#x20;editor&#x20;at&#x20;Fortune&#x20;magazine&#x2c;&#x20;tweeted&#x20;a&#x20;photo&#x20;show&#x20;the&#x20;images&#x20;are&#x20;created&#x20;by&#x20;a&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;mirror&#x20;cleverly&#x20;positioned&#x20;just&#x20;below&#x20;the&#x20;camera&#x20;lens&#x20;to&#x20;create&#x20;the&#x20;illusion&#x20;of&#x20;water&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Polina&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Marinova&#x2f;Twitter&#x29;&#x0a;&#x0a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Instagrammers flock to Bali tourist attraction only to find it's faked in 