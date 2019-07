PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- A meeting took place on Tuesday in Downtown Phoenix to address community concerns about the Phoenix Police Department.

The city's police chief, Jeri Williams, also on hand to talk about some department policy changes. The meeting stems from a videotaped encounter between Phoenix Police officers and a black family.

The City Council heard a presentation from Chief Williams, who presented a five-point action plan, an attempt to come up with solutions in the wake of increased public and police tensions. The action plan addressed communication, modernized technology, best practices, improved training, and getting community feedback.

Chief Williams talked about a full rollout of body cameras by the end of August and streamlining the release of police reports, in addition to working with ASU for better field training, and getting updated software on an early intervention system, technology that’s meant to track and flag patterns to stop potential bad behavior before it starts.

The Phoenix Law Enforcement Association (PLEA), in addition to police supporters, were also well represented at the meeting. Eventually, the council voted to start looking for a new intervention software system. The council was also supposed to discuss the potential creation of a civilian review board, but a vote isn’t expected Tuesday evening.