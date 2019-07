PHOENIX (FOX 10) — A couple accusing Phoenix officers of police brutality after a now-viral incident caught on video plans to cooperate with city investigators on the prosecution of the officers involved.

Dravon Ames and Iesha Harper announced with their attorney Tom Horne their decision to seek prosecution and to fully cooperate with police as the investigation into the officers' conduct continues.

Their decision comes before Wednesday's scheduled vote by the Phoenix City Council on whether to terminate the employment of the officers involved in the incident. The names of the officers have not been released.

The incident in question happened in May when Ames and Harper were accused of shoplifting from a Family Dollar Store. Video of their arrest shows one officer pointing a gun at Harper and her young children, and the other officer kicking Ames while placing him in handcuffs. Obscene language can be heard.

Ames and Harper filed a $10 million lawsuit against the city over the alleged assault.

The family plans to attend and speak out at Wednesday's City Council meeting. They will also hold a press conference at 9:30 a.m. outside of the City Council chambers.