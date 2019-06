PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Officials with the Arizona Department of Health Services said Friday night that it has issued a Notice of Intent to revoke the license for Hacienda HealthCare's Intermediate Care Facility for Individuals with Intellectual Disabilities (CF-IID).

According to the statement, the notice of intent to revoke allows for the department to have increased accountability and oversight of the facility, and does not mean that Hacienda must immediately shut down. The notice also does not affect other facilities being operated by Hacienda HealthCare.

"ADHS will continue to work with the Hacienda ICF-IID to ensure there is no interruption of services," read a portion of the statement.

The announcement came as officials with Hacienda HealthCare said a 28-year-old patient was found with maggots near his stoma incision.

Since the start of 2019, Hacienda HealthCare has been at the center of a rape investigation that went on to garner global attention. In January, it was reported that a 20-year-old woman who was incapacitated gave birth to a child. That woman was later identified by officials with the San Carlos Apache tribe as a member of their tribe, and the suspect, identified as 36-year-old Nathan Dorceus Sutherland, was arrested in late January.

On Friday night, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey issued a statement on the Department of Health Service's announcement.

"Our top concern is the health and safety of patients at Hacienda. We have directed our state agencies to take immediate action to ensure patient care is being prioritized and that aggressive oversight mechanisms are in place. These efforts are being led by the Department of Health Services, which has regulatory oversight over Hacienda and determined immediate and strong action was necessary. Our agencies will remain on-site to ensure patient safety as additional action is taken to ensure proper care for all patients."

