PHOENIX (AP/FOX 10) - A former top Phoenix prosecutor's investigation of a health care facility where an incapacitated woman was raped and later gave birth has ended abruptly.

Gov. Doug Ducey's office confirmed Friday that former Maricopa County Attorney Rick Romley was terminating his contract with Hacienda HealthCare.

Several senior management Hacienda staffers also departed this week.

>>Full coverage: Hacienda Healthcare Investigation

Ducey spokesman Patrick Ptak says Arizona Department of Health Services employees have been monitoring the facility on-site and patient care shouldn't be affected.

Romley says he had issues with Hacienda's board of directors and their level of cooperation.

Longtime board director Tom Pomeroy is among the departures.

The facility has been in turmoil since a 29-year-old patient gave birth Dec. 29.

Hacienda hired Romley to review of patient-security procedures to ensure patients' safety in the future.