Made in Arizona: Marine develops cider business with his brother 05 2019 04:49PM (FOX 10) --</strong> What started as a form of therapy for a local veteran turned into a business with his brother.</p><p>Josh and Jason Duren started their own cidery in Mesa. The beer is unique, and is made locally from fruit. The experience is an ode to "honor and sacrifice".</p><p>"We grew up together, we're brothers, but a lot of the things that he went through there, those are experiences that we didn't have together," said Josh.</p><p>Jason is a marine who was deployed to Afghanistan, but returned with Traumatic Brain Injuries from IED explosions. His doctor suggested finding a hobby to help him heal</p><p>"Once its done, we'll cold-crash it and then we're going to filter it," said Jason.</p><p>Jason and Josh started making their own cider beer, building a business and a close bond.</p><p>"We were in his garage, and it really gave me and him a lot of time to talk through a lot of the things he was going through from coming back," said Josh.</p><p>Cider Corps opened in Mesa on Veterans Day 2017. All the brews available come from fruit, and go through a unique process so they go down smooth.</p><p>"100% of our ciders go through a malolactic fermentation, so we're taking some of the harsh nalic acid and converting it to lactic acid," said Jason.</p><p>The hobby that brought the brothers together also brought customers together as well. Inside Cider Corps, people can find communal tables and an atmosphere indicative of their slogan: drink great cider, honor great sacrifice.</p><p>"Creating an environment where people feel a part of a family is a really big deal for us," said Josh.</p><p>What started as a form of family therapy led them on a journey to brotherly success in the brewing business.</p><p><em>Catch Made In Arizona every Friday, on FOX 10 News at 4. More Arizona News Stories

Tempe Police officers claim they were asked to leave Starbucks

By Justin Lum, FOX 10

Posted Jul 05 2019 05:15PM MST

TEMPE, Ariz. data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/05/Officers_claim_they_were_asked_to_leave__0_7480045_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/05/Officers_claim_they_were_asked_to_leave__0_7480045_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/05/Officers_claim_they_were_asked_to_leave__0_7480045_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/05/Officers_claim_they_were_asked_to_leave__0_7480045_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/05/Officers_claim_they_were_asked_to_leave__0_7480045_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Some Tempe Police officers were forced to take their coffee to go at Starbucks in the East Valley city, where officers claim an employee asked them to leave the store on July 4th. By Justin Lum, FOX 10

Posted Jul 05 2019 05:15PM MST

TEMPE, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Some Tempe Police officers were forced to take their coffee to go at Starbucks in the East Valley city, where officers claim an employee asked them to leave the store on July 4th.</p><p>FOX 10's Justin Lum spoke with the President of the Tempe Officers Association, who said a customer told a Starbucks employee they felt unsafe because of the number of officers in the store.</p><p>According to TOA officials, a group of five Tempe officers had just bought their drinks and stood near the front of the Starbucks, and that's when a barista made the request for the customer, and so, they left. FOX 10 has learned that two of the officers, who are veterans, are offended and frustrated by what happened. By FOX 10 Staff

Posted Jul 05 2019 04:45PM MST

TUCSON, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Officials with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said a 24-year-old man was caught smuggling fentanyl into the U.S. by taping them to his body.

According to a statement released Friday, the suspect was driving into the U.S. when he was referred for additional inspection. Officers then found about eight pounds of fentanyl taped around the man's torso and calves.

The drugs, according to officials, have an estimated street value of $107,000. The drugs and the suspect's car were seized. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>CBP: Man attempted to enter U.S. with 8 lbs of fentanyl taped onto his body</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 10 Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 04:45PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>TUCSON, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Officials with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said a 24-year-old man was caught smuggling fentanyl into the U.S. by taping them to his body.</p><p>According to a statement released Friday, the suspect was driving into the U.S. when he was referred for additional inspection. Officers then found about eight pounds of fentanyl taped around the man's torso and calves.</p><p>The drugs, according to officials, have an estimated street value of $107,000. The drugs and the suspect's car were seized. By FOX 10 Staff

Posted Jul 05 2019 02:19PM MST
Updated Jul 05 2019 02:26PM MST

PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said an eight-year-old boy who was hurt following a zip line accident in late June has died.

MCSO officials announced the boy's death on Friday, and say the incident remains under investigation.

The incident reportedly happened near Buckeye, on a county island near S. 212th Avenue. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>MCSO: Child hurt in zip line accident dead</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 10 Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 02:19PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 02:26PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said an eight-year-old boy who was hurt following a zip line accident in late June has died.</p><p>MCSO officials announced the boy's death on Friday, and say the incident remains under investigation.</p><p>The incident reportedly happened near Buckeye, on a county island near S. 212th Avenue. 