BUCKEYE, Ariz. (FOX 10) - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says a body has been found in a canal near Buckeye.

According to MCSO, the body was found in a canal near Sun Valley Parkway, south of Interstate 10.

The circumstances surrounding the body are unknown at this time.

MCSO detectives are en-route to investigate a call of a body found in a canal near the area of Sun Valley Parkway south of I-10 in the west valley. Body was found this morning just after 8am. Circumstances surrounding the body are unknown at this time. pic.twitter.com/MoPnUQ1ThD — @SgtJEnriquez (@SgtJEnriquez) June 3, 2019

This marks the second time in as many days that a body has been pulled from a Phoenix-area canal.

On Sunday, MCSO recovered a body from a canal near 83rd Avenue and Van Buren.