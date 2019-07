MESA, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- The medical marijuana industry continues to grow in Arizona. Currently, marijuana sold in dispensaries is not required to undergo any safety checks before it's sold to the public. That, however, will soon change.

According to the Department of Health, just shy of 14,000 lbs of medical marijuana was sold in the month of May. and C4 Laboratories in Mesa tests marijuana for dispensaries and individuals. According to officials, They say with the number of individuals who are prescribed with a medical marijuana card, it's important to know what they're taking is safe.

Technicians in the lab test a number of different marijuana products, from edibles to the actual marijuana flower. They're making sure it's safe for the more than 200,000 people who have their medical marijuana cards in Arizona.

"It's important because we have very sick patients in Arizona that rely on safe medication, whether that's cannabis or Western medication," said Jessica Crozier, the Client Support and Education Coordinator at C4 Laboratories. "We're testing about 1,000 samples per month."

Currently, the State of Arizona does not require marijuana products to be tested before they are sold, so everything being tested at the lab were been voluntarily brought in by some dispensaries. The rules, however, will change next November, when SB 1494 takes effect, which will require all marijuana products to be tested for things that could potentially be harmful to consumers.

Currently, scientists are testing for things like yeast, Salmonella and E-coli.

"It's important to note that we're not going to come back to a customer and say this is not safe or this is dangerous, what we do is give them the scientific results from the testing we have performed and they can make that decision for themselves," said Crozier.

Employees at C4 said they're glad to be on the forefront of testing.

"We're really excited to know that our patients in Arizona are going to get the safest medication out there," said Crozier.