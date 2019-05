PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Hundreds of flags for the fallen have been placed along the road the leads into the National Cemetery ahead of the big Memorial Day ceremony honoring our heroes.

Since 2006, these patriotic bikers of the Valley memorialize those who have sacrificed their lives to serve out great nation every Memorial Day weekend.

"There are some that sacrificed everything and that's why we're here is just to pay honor and just to let people know that we haven't forgotten," said Valerie Oller, with Riders USA.

Riders USA began Flags for Our Fallen with just a handful of riders, where they plant 500 flags along Cave Creek Road near the National Memorial Cemetery.

"Each one of the flags has a special ribbon on it that says a fallen soldier's name, rank, and this is our way of honoring everybody that's entered behind me," said Kirtis Baxter, with Riders USA.

Now the effort has grown. Hundreds have joined in donating flags to honor the memory of a loved one lost.

"I donated, my grandfather was in the navy, Howard French, I'm just paying my respects to all that served," said Cameron Sharp.

"The emotion we get from people, the thankfulness for us being out here and acknowledging them, it's just sometimes it's overwhelming.there are times where it moves us to tears," said Oller.

If you'd like to learn more about Riders USA and how you can honor a loved one who served or even just donate, visit their website here.