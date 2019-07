Police are investigating a homicide after they say a man was found shot to death inside a crashed car in Phoenix. Police are investigating a homicide after they say a man was found shot to death inside a crashed car in Phoenix.

According to Sgt. Vince Lewis with Phoenix police, officers responded to reports of a shooting and crash near 32nd Street and Baseline Road just after midnight on Sunday.

UPDATE: Early this morning at 12:30 am, Phoenix Police officers responded to a shooting and collision near 32nd St & Baseline Rd. An adult male driver was located with a fatal gunshot wound. No suspect information is available at this time @phoenixpolice #fox10phoenix https://t.co/D2K8hUUwTZ — Mario Fox10 (@MVphotoFox10) July 28, 2019

A man was found shot to death and it appears the shooting happened before the crash.

No suspect information is available.

If you have any information, please call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.