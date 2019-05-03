< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Public meeting being held in Mesa in light of no confidence vote against police chief

By Justin Lum, FOX 10

Posted Jun 28 2019 06:24PM MST

Video Posted Jun 28 2019 05:14PM MST

Updated Jun 28 2019 06:34PM MST style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/03/ECB2677EF4E84380ADFC3B227C7D03D6_1556945167248_7218539_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Police chief responds to vote of no confidence</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong>MESA, Ariz. (FOX 10) --</strong> Earlier in June, Mesa Police chief Ramon Batista received a vote of no confidence in a police union poll. On Friday, a public meeting was held in Mesa to discuss the chief and his future.</p> <p>The Mesa Police Association and Fraternal Order of Police held the discussion, which began at 6:00 p.m. Friday. They wanted to hear from the community on the chief they call "emotional" and "unfit to lead".</p> <p>“Things were going really well and literally they turned in a heartbeat, and those two incidents, the Robert Johnson case specifically, was the catalyst for where we're at today,” said Nate Gafvert, President of the Mesa Police Association.</p> <p>Gafvert said when Chief Batista publicly condemned officers after <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/mesa-police-chief-officers-on-leave-after-video-showing-use-of-physical-force-surfaced"><strong>video of an incident involving Robert Johnson came out</strong></a>, things changed. In the video, five officers were seen beating Johnson, an unarmed man who police claim tried to break into his ex-girlfriend's apartment in May 2018.</p> <p>"Do you think even the biggest supporters will think those actions are justified? Do you think they’ll have questions about this and how it was handled?" asked FOX 10's Justin Lum.</p> <p>"They should have questions about it, and they should be OK with voicing their questions and voicing their opinions. It’s violence. It looks bad. When someone does not put themselves in handcuffs willingly or peacefully, then it's resulting in force. Some kind of force is going to be used.”</p> <p>Gafvert said Batista reacted too quickly, without allowing the officers due process. Those officers never faced criminal charges, and Gafvert claims morale has never been lower at the Mesa Police Department, and that it shows <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/mesa-police-chief-ramon-batista-responds-to-results-of-no-confidence-vote"><strong>in a survey taken by nearly 600 employees</strong></a>, with 95% of them saying they had no confidence in the chief.</p> <p>A spokesperson with Mesa Police said chief Batista will not be at the meeting, and didn't receive an invite in the first place. More Arizona News Stories

Speed cameras in El Mirage to go dark this weekend

By Carmen Blackwell, FOX 10

Posted Jun 28 2019 12:33PM MST

Updated Jun 28 2019 07:23PM MST

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. (FOX 10) - Speed cameras in high-traffic areas in El Mirage will go dark this Sunday. The police department says this decision was made by the city council and they'll be doubling up on traffic control. The public has mixed reactions about the cameras being taken down.

The cameras that are going dark have been up for nearly 10 years. Areas that usually see high volume traffic like Thunderbird and Dysart Roads, 129th Ave., Cactus and El Mirage Road, and Olive Ave. will now be speed cam-free.

"People see cameras and then once they get passed them, they tend to speed back up," said Sgt. Robert Peoples with the El Mirage Police Department.

Video shows harrowing moments a man stole a car with kid inside at Sky Harbor

By Matt Galka, FOX 10

Posted Jun 28 2019 07:17PM MST

PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Surveillance video showing a man accused of stealing a car with a kid inside at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport earlier in the month have been released.

Scott Duran is accused of stealing a car with a five-year-old in the back seat, and video released Friday shows a mother's panic as the car droves off.

The incident happened on June 9, when a family was saying goodbye at Terminal 4. A woman talking to a man next with a hand on her car, and a man identified by police as Duran got into a car that's not his and then took off. The woman panicked as she tried to stop the car.

First weekend at Roosevelt lake after evacuation orders were lifted

By Brian Webb, FOX 10

Posted Jun 28 2019 06:56PM MST

ROOSEVELT, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- On Friday, firefighters still made good progress on the Woodbury Fire, which has been burning in the Superstition Wilderness.

The Woodbury Fire, which is now the 5th largest wildfire in state history, has burned 123,000 acres of land, and as of Friday, it is 68% contained. Firefighters hope to have it fully contained by July 15.

The fire had also caused many closures of lakes, hiking trails and campgrounds in the area, but Friday brought some good news for people hoping to head outdoors over the weekend, as almost everything closed is back open, with the exception of Apache Lake and a handful of campgrounds. The police department says this decision was made by the city council and they'll be doubling up on traffic control. The public has mixed reactions about the cameras being ta" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Speed cameras in El Mirage to go dark this weekend</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Carmen Blackwell, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 12:33PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 07:23PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>EL MIRAGE, Ariz. (FOX 10) - Speed cameras in high-traffic areas in El Mirage will go dark this Sunday. The police department says this decision was made by the city council and they'll be doubling up on traffic control. The public has mixed reactions about the cameras being taken down.</p><p>The cameras that are going dark have been up for nearly 10 years. Areas that usually see high volume traffic like Thunderbird and Dysart Roads, 129th Ave., Cactus and El Mirage Road, and Olive Ave. will now be speed cam-free.</p><p>"People see cameras and then once they get passed them, they tend to speed back up," said Sgt. Robert Peoples with the El Mirage Police Department.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/video-shows-harrowing-moments-a-man-stole-a-car-with-kid-inside-at-sky-harbor" title="Video shows harrowing moments a man stole a car with kid inside at Sky Harbor" data-articleId="415372851" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/28/Video_surrounding_the_theft_of_a_car_at__0_7455947_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/28/Video_surrounding_the_theft_of_a_car_at__0_7455947_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/28/Video_surrounding_the_theft_of_a_car_at__0_7455947_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/28/Video_surrounding_the_theft_of_a_car_at__0_7455947_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/28/Video_surrounding_the_theft_of_a_car_at__0_7455947_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Surveillance video showing a man accused of stealing a car with a kid inside at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport earlier in the month have been released. FOX 10's Matt Galka reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Video shows harrowing moments a man stole a car with kid inside at Sky Harbor</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Matt Galka, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 07:17PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Surveillance video showing a man accused of stealing a car with a kid inside at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport earlier in the month have been released.</p><p>Scott Duran is accused of stealing a car with a five-year-old in the back seat, and video released Friday shows a mother’s panic as the car droves off.</p><p>The incident happened on June 9, when a family was saying goodbye at Terminal 4. A woman talking to a man next with a hand on her car, and a man identified by police as Duran got into a car that’s not his and then took off. The woman panicked as she tried to stop the car.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/first-weekend-at-roosevelt-lake-after-evacuation-orders-were-lifted" title="First weekend at Roosevelt lake after evacuation orders were lifted" data-articleId="415367879" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/28/Roosevelt_Lake_readies_for_1st_weekend_a_0_7455747_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/28/Roosevelt_Lake_readies_for_1st_weekend_a_0_7455747_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/28/Roosevelt_Lake_readies_for_1st_weekend_a_0_7455747_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/28/Roosevelt_Lake_readies_for_1st_weekend_a_0_7455747_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/28/Roosevelt_Lake_readies_for_1st_weekend_a_0_7455747_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 10's Brian Webb reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>First weekend at Roosevelt lake after evacuation orders were lifted</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Brian Webb, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 06:56PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>ROOSEVELT, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- On Friday, firefighters still made good progress on the Woodbury Fire, which has been burning in the Superstition Wilderness.</p><p>The Woodbury Fire, which is now the 5th largest wildfire in state history, has burned 123,000 acres of land, and as of Friday, it is 68% contained. Firefighters hope to have it fully contained by July 15.</p><p>The fire had also caused many closures of lakes, hiking trails and campgrounds in the area, but Friday brought some good news for people hoping to head outdoors over the weekend, as almost everything closed is back open, with the exception of Apache Lake and a handful of campgrounds.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> 