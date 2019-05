PEORIA, Ariz. (FOX 10) - The road to Lake Pleasant is back open this evening after a closure that lasted three hours. A lot of people were unable to reach the lake or leave the area.

The road was shut down because of a suicidal person. Glendale Police, Maricopa Sheriff's Deputies, and Arizona Fire and Medical Authority were on the scene. The road was shut down for at least three hours. People we spoke with in traffic said it was even longer.

"Four to five hours, I've been sitting out here now," said Julie Charbentier. "So it's a little depressing. I have to get back to my campsite because my two dogs are there."