<!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story419022741" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="419022741" data-article-version="1.0">Tempe man accused of having sex with 15-year-old girl</h1> </header> By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/tempe-man-accused-of-having-sex-with-15-year-old-girl">Justin Lum, FOX 10 </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 07:04PM MST</span></p> src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20Charles%20Bond%20071819_1563501740334.jpg_7533818_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20Charles%20Bond%20071819_1563501740334.jpg_7533818_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20Charles%20Bond%20071819_1563501740334.jpg_7533818_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20Charles%20Bond%20071819_1563501740334.jpg_7533818_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20Charles%20Bond%20071819_1563501740334.jpg_7533818_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-419022741-419022026" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20Charles%20Bond%20071819_1563501740334.jpg_7533818_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20Charles%20Bond%20071819_1563501740334.jpg_7533818_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20Charles%20Bond%20071819_1563501740334.jpg_7533818_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20Charles%20Bond%20071819_1563501740334.jpg_7533818_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20Charles%20Bond%20071819_1563501740334.jpg_7533818_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-419022741" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>TEMPE, Ariz. (FOX 10) --</strong> According to police, it all started with a chat on Facebook, which eventually led to the arrest of a Tempe man.</p> <p>The man, identified as 25-year-old Charles Bond, is accused of sexually exploiting a 15-year-old girl.</p> <p>Tempe Police investigated Bond for several months before arresting him on Wednesday. According to court documents, Bond admitted to having sex with the girl five times, and police also recovered evidence of the two sexting</p> <p>During his initial appearance in court, Bond pleaded with a judge, and in the end, his bail amount was lowered from $150,000 to $25,000.</p> <p>"If I stay here, I lose everything," said Bond. "I have nothing if this all comes back on me."</p> <p>Tempe Police's Internet Crimes Against Children unit started investigating Bond in December 2018, when Facebook notified detectives of messages between Bond and the girl.<br /> Three months later, police arrested Bond on criminal warrants. Officials said Bond admitted to having the victim over at his mother's house, where they had sex. Detectives searched the home and Bond's phone, and found photo and video evidence of the victim, who had not been located yet. Bond, as a result, could only be booked on his warrants.</p> <p>Court documents said in May, police interviewed the girl, who said the messaging started on Instagram, and told Bond she was 17 before they had sex at his home. Tempe Police officers pulled Bond over Wednesday evening on a traffic stop before arresting him. <!-- end: STORY --> class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KSAZ_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Arizona News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408216" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Arizona News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/phoenix-family-dollar-store-under-state-investigation-following-air-condition-woes" title="Phoenix Family Dollar store under state investigation following air condition woes" data-articleId="419026677" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/Store_under_state_investigation_after_AC_0_7533657_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/Store_under_state_investigation_after_AC_0_7533657_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/Store_under_state_investigation_after_AC_0_7533657_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/Store_under_state_investigation_after_AC_0_7533657_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/Store_under_state_investigation_after_AC_0_7533657_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="On Wednesday, FOX 10 reported on a Family Dollar store in Phoenix where workers were sweating it out for nearly a month without air conditioning. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports with an update to the story." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Phoenix Family Dollar store under state investigation following air condition woes</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 07:31PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- On Wednesday, FOX 10 reported on a Family Dollar store in Phoenix where workers were sweating it out for nearly a month without air conditioning.</p><p>After the story aired, the store was shut down while technicians made repairs.</p><p>Working under extreme heat conditions could be dangerous, and it is considered a serious occupational hazard. While there's no specific law about providing air conditioning for workers, state and federal agencies expect employers to be proactive in preventing heat illness.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/fbi-looking-for-woman-missing-within-the-boundaries-of-the-navajo-reservation" title="FBI looking for woman missing within the boundaries of the Navajo reservation" data-articleId="419014964" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20Jamie%20Yazzie%20071819_1563498482609.jpg_7533620_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20Jamie%20Yazzie%20071819_1563498482609.jpg_7533620_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20Jamie%20Yazzie%20071819_1563498482609.jpg_7533620_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20Jamie%20Yazzie%20071819_1563498482609.jpg_7533620_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20Jamie%20Yazzie%20071819_1563498482609.jpg_7533620_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jamie Yazzie" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>FBI looking for woman missing within the boundaries of the Navajo reservation</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kenneth Wong, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 06:10PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Officials with the FBI are asking for the public's help Thursday, as they search for a Native American woman who was last seen in late June within the boundaries of the Navajo Reservation.</p><p>According to a statement released Thursday, Jamie Lynnette Yazzie, 31, was last seen on the evening of June 30 in the area of Pinon, which is located about 125 miles (~201.17 km) northeast of Flagstaff. FBI officials are requesting any possible information regarding Yazzie's whereabouts, in addition to circumstances of her disappearance.</p><p>Yazzie is described by FBI officials as a Native American woman, 5'5" tall and weighing 230 lbs. She was described as a nursing assistant. Anyone with information on Yazzie's whereabouts should contact the FBI's Phoenix Office at (623) 466-1999.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/mesa-police-officers-to-file-notice-of-claim-against-the-city-police-department" title="Mesa PD officers file claim against their own department; sergeant accused of habitual harassment" data-articleId="418884742" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/Mesa_officers_file_claim_against_their_o_0_7533760_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/Mesa_officers_file_claim_against_their_o_0_7533760_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/Mesa_officers_file_claim_against_their_o_0_7533760_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/Mesa_officers_file_claim_against_their_o_0_7533760_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/Mesa_officers_file_claim_against_their_o_0_7533760_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Several Mesa police officers filed a notice of claim against the department after they say a sergeant's behavior was unacceptable, and they want him to be held accountable. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mesa PD officers file claim against their own department; sergeant accused of habitual harassment</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 10 Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 07:48AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 07:32PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>MESA, Ariz. (FOX 10) - Several Mesa police filed a notice of claim against the city and the department on Thursday.</p><p>The officers say a police sergeant sexually harassed women on the force and that the city and department failed to properly investigate and discipline the sergeant. Of the victims, six are female officers and one is a male who claims the sergeant sexually harassed his wife.</p><p>The harassment reportedly happened for years. All said they had faith in the system, but the city and the police department has failed them.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/phoenix-family-dollar-store-under-state-investigation-following-air-condition-woes"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/Store_under_state_investigation_after_AC_0_7533657_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Store_under_state_investigation_after_AC_0_20190719022844"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Phoenix Family Dollar store under state investigation following air condition woes</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/carpenter-leaves-3m-fortune-after-death-to-put-33-people-he-didnt-know-through-college"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/david_1563501807952_7533821_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Dale Schroeder pictured, amassed a $3 million fortune he left after he died to a scholarship that helped 33 people he didn't know get through college. (Photo by Stephen Nielsen.)" title="dale_1563501807952-400801.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Carpenter leaves $3M fortune after death to put 33 people he didn't know through college</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/tempe-man-accused-of-having-sex-with-15-year-old-girl"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20Charles%20Bond%20071819_1563501740334.jpg_7533818_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="KSAZ Charles Bond 071819"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tempe man accused of having sex with 15-year-old girl</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/mesa-police-officers-to-file-notice-of-claim-against-the-city-police-department"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20Mesa%20Police%20071819_1563461587060.jpg_7531923_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="KSAZ Mesa Police 071819_1563461587060.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mesa PD officers file claim against their own department; sergeant accused of habitual harassment</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/carpenter-leaves-3m-fortune-after-death-to-put-33-people-he-didnt-know-through-college" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/david_1563501807952_7533821_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/david_1563501807952_7533821_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/david_1563501807952_7533821_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/david_1563501807952_7533821_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/david_1563501807952_7533821_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dale&#x20;Schroeder&#x20;pictured&#x2c;&#x20;amassed&#x20;a&#x20;&#x24;3&#x20;million&#x20;fortune&#x20;he&#x20;left&#x20;after&#x20;he&#x20;died&#x20;to&#x20;a&#x20;scholarship&#x20;that&#x20;helped&#x20;33&#x20;people&#x20;he&#x20;didn&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;t&#x20;know&#x20;get&#x20;through&#x20;college&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Stephen&#x20;Nielsen&#x2e;&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Carpenter leaves $3M fortune after death to put 33 people he didn't know through college</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/tempe-man-accused-of-having-sex-with-15-year-old-girl" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20Charles%20Bond%20071819_1563501740334.jpg_7533818_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20Charles%20Bond%20071819_1563501740334.jpg_7533818_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20Charles%20Bond%20071819_1563501740334.jpg_7533818_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20Charles%20Bond%20071819_1563501740334.jpg_7533818_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20Charles%20Bond%20071819_1563501740334.jpg_7533818_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tempe man accused of having sex with 15-year-old girl</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/149-tons-of-pot-37-firearms-seized-27-arrests-made-in-perris-bust" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/18/perrisbustcollage_1563497793746_7533559_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/18/perrisbustcollage_1563497793746_7533559_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/18/perrisbustcollage_1563497793746_7533559_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/18/perrisbustcollage_1563497793746_7533559_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/18/perrisbustcollage_1563497793746_7533559_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>14.9 tons of pot, 37 firearms seized, 27 arrests made in Perris bust</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/fbi-looking-for-woman-missing-within-the-boundaries-of-the-navajo-reservation" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20Jamie%20Yazzie%20071819_1563498482609.jpg_7533620_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20Jamie%20Yazzie%20071819_1563498482609.jpg_7533620_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20Jamie%20Yazzie%20071819_1563498482609.jpg_7533620_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20Jamie%20Yazzie%20071819_1563498482609.jpg_7533620_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20Jamie%20Yazzie%20071819_1563498482609.jpg_7533620_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jamie&#x20;Yazzie" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>FBI looking for woman missing within the boundaries of the Navajo reservation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/mesa-police-officers-to-file-notice-of-claim-against-the-city-police-department" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20Mesa%20Police%20071819_1563461587060.jpg_7531923_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20Mesa%20Police%20071819_1563461587060.jpg_7531923_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20Mesa%20Police%20071819_1563461587060.jpg_7531923_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20Mesa%20Police%20071819_1563461587060.jpg_7531923_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20Mesa%20Police%20071819_1563461587060.jpg_7531923_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mesa PD officers file claim against their own department; sergeant accused of habitual harassment</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5602_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5602"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div 