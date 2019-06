ROOSEVELT, Ariz. (FOX 10) — The U.S. Postal Service has issued an emergency suspension of the Roosevelt Post Office due to the Woodbury Fire.

There are evacuations for the Roosevelt area in effect as the fire continues to grow.

The Postal Service is suspending operations at the Roosevelt Post Office located at 18762 N. AZ Highway 188, Roosevelt, AZ, 85545 starting June 21 and continuing until further notice.

Residents can mail items, purchase stamps, or pick up mail at the Miami Post Office during business hours.

There has been no disruption to street delivery at this time.

For more information about postal products and services, customers may call 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777) or visit the Postal Service online at www.usps.com.

