PHOENIX (FOX 10) — A Valley woman is working to create a rescue for special needs dogs. She's teamed up with another organization t help with the funding, and you can be part of it all.

"I rescue special needs dogs because it's my passion, and I want to help as many dogs as I can," said April Addison, with Special Pawz.

April Addison has a soft spot for animals with special needs.

"Being bullied as a child and left behind has caused me to be very empathetic and passionate about anyone that's been left behind, especially the underdogs, no pun intended, but these are underdogs and people always pass them up, they would usually be euthanized otherwise, and so I've chosen to save them and adopt them into my family," explained Addison.

She's in the process of creating a non-profit called Special Pawz. Her hope is to create a sanctuary for these special pups and help them find forever homes, but she needs help to make her dream a reality.

April has joined forces with another Valley organization, Paper Clouds Apparel.

"Every two weeks we team up with a special needs cause, and then we take artwork that individuals with special needs have created, and we put those on our shirts," explained Robert Thornton, with Paper Clouds Apparel.

The artists have all created images of April's dogs, and half the proceeds will go towards April's rescue so that she can keep taking in these pups and giving them a second chance at life.

"If you give them a chance they will truly thrive, we just need to give them an opportunity to thrive," said Addison.

The campaign runs through the end of June. Click here to get a shirt.