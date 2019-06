PHOENIX (FOX 10) - The city of Phoenix has organized a community meeting at a downtown church to discuss a videotaped encounter involving police officers who pointed guns and yelled profanities at a couple after their 4-year-old daughter took a doll from a store.

The video released Friday shows officers aiming guns and yelling profane commands at Dravon Ames and his pregnant fiancée, Iesha Harper, as she held their 1-year-old daughter.

Another video which was released this week by Phoenix PD showed what took place inside the Family Dollar store last month. You can see Ames looking at the underwear rack, grabbing something and walking away. He's accused of shoplifting the underwear. The couple's daughter is also accused of taking a doll from the store without paying for it. Ames and Harper say they didn't know she took it, but the video shows the little girl walking toward her mother with the box in clear view as the family heads out of the store.

"The police report is full of lies and if you have any questions about that, I don't want to hear them," stated Ames during a news conference. "Police are putting guns to my daughter's face and you're asking me about some drawers."

Video outside the store shows a man trying to figure out what to do as a police officer heads into the store. Less than a minute after the family left, the officer leaves the frame, clearly looking to stop them.

Mayor Kate Gallego and Police Chief Jeri Williams are expected at the Tuesday night meeting to discuss concerns over the video and propose solutions. Both have apologized publicly for the incident. The family says they want to see the officers fired and have filed a $10 million claim against the city alleging civil rights violations.

The officers involved have not been fired, but were pulled from street duty.

At the meeting, attendees are asked to bring only clear water bottles and no large bags or signs.

Community Listening Session

June 18, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.)

Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church

1401 E. Jefferson St.

Phoenix, AZ 85034

602-258-0831

phoenix.gov/calendar/mayor/2924

pilgrimrestphx.org

The Associated Press contributed to this report.