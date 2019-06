GOLD CANYON, Ariz. (FOX 10) — The Woodbury Fire continues to grow as mandatory evacuations are still in place.

As of Friday morning, the fire had grown to 65,903 acres and spread 5 miles to the northeast.

Officials say the fire is now 42 percent contained with 1,112 people working on it. Operations remain all around the fire with emphasis on the eastern side, near Miami, and the northern side, near Hwy 188 in the Roosevelt Lake area.

Officials with Gila County have issued an evacuation alert for people living in the Roosevelt and Roosevelt Lake area.

A temporary shelter facility has been set up for community members and small pets at the Lee Kornegay School, located at 4735 S. Ragus Road in Miami. Livestock will be sheltered at the Gila County Fairgrounds.

The Arizona Humane Society is also working with the Gila County Animal Control on setting up an emergency animal shelter at the Miami Intermediate School.

A public meeting will be held Friday night at 6 p.m. in the Miami High School Auditorium at 4735 E. Ragus Road.

Current Closures:

Restrictions:

Superstition Fire is restricting the sale and use of fireworks within the fire's boundaries.

Tonto National Forest Stage 1 Fire Restrictions are in place.

Open: Lower Salt River, Saguaro Lake, Canyon Lake, and Tortilla Flat, some areas of Roosevelt Lake, Bartlett Lake Lost Dutchman State Park, and Oak Flat Campground.