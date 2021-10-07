Man accused of killing kidnapping victim, dumping body in Arizona desert
PHOENIX - A suspect has been arrested after police say he kidnapped a man at gunpoint in north Phoenix before killing him and dumping his body in the desert.
According to Sgt. Andy Williams with Phoenix Police, officers responded to reports of a kidnapping near Seventh Avenue and Union Hills Drive at about 8 a.m. on Oct. 6.
The victim, identified as 19-year-old Oscar Ortego, was reported by his family to have possibly been kidnapped. Police learned Ortega left his girlfriend's house at around 2 a.m., was kidnapped at gunpoint, and forced into a vehicle by 18-year-old Jerssen Perez.
"The suspect shot the victim inside the vehicle, and then disposed of the victim's body in an open desert area," Sgt. Williams said in a statement.
Officers found Perez near the scene of the kidnapping at about 3 p.m. and he was arrested. Police say he admitted to being involved in the kidnapping and shooting.
Perez was booked into jail and is accused of multiple charges, including first-degree murder and kidnapping.
Arizona Headlines
- Man dead following shooting at Phoenix house party: PD
- 2 people dead following fiery crash along I-10 near Casa Grande
- Mesa woman shot in head by ex-boyfriend recovering; sends warning to others in abusive relationships
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:
Advertisement
Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.