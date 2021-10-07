Expand / Collapse search

Man accused of killing kidnapping victim, dumping body in Arizona desert

By Brent Corrado
Jerssen Perez (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

PHOENIX - A suspect has been arrested after police say he kidnapped a man at gunpoint in north Phoenix before killing him and dumping his body in the desert.

According to Sgt. Andy Williams with Phoenix Police, officers responded to reports of a kidnapping near Seventh Avenue and Union Hills Drive at about 8 a.m. on Oct. 6.

The victim, identified as 19-year-old Oscar Ortego, was reported by his family to have possibly been kidnapped. Police learned Ortega left his girlfriend's house at around 2 a.m., was kidnapped at gunpoint, and forced into a vehicle by 18-year-old Jerssen Perez.

"The suspect shot the victim inside the vehicle, and then disposed of the victim's body in an open desert area," Sgt. Williams said in a statement.

Officers found Perez near the scene of the kidnapping at about 3 p.m. and he was arrested. Police say he admitted to being involved in the kidnapping and shooting.

Perez was booked into jail and is accused of multiple charges, including first-degree murder and kidnapping.

