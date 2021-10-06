Man dead following shooting at Phoenix house party: PD

article

A man is dead after being shot at a Phoenix house party on Wednesday night, the police department said.

At around 7 p.m. on Oct. 6, officers responded to a report of a shooting near 41st Avenue and Buckeye Road, says Sgt. Andy Williams. There they found a house party and a man who was shot inside.

The man, identified as 29-year-old Bobby Rico, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators are working to learn what led up to the shooting.

There is no suspect information.

