PD: 1 detained following shooting at Amtrak station in downtown Tucson

article

Police say one person is in custody following a shooting at an Amtrak station in downtown Tucson.

Tucson Police say the incident is being investigated as an officer-involved shooting and are working with other agencies to determine the extent of injuries.

"The incident was reported as a shooting just after 8 a.m. near 400 N. Toole Ave.," Tucson Police tweeted on Oct. 4. "One person has been detained."

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

Arizona Headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.