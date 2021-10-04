PD: 1 detained following shooting at Amtrak station in downtown Tucson
article
TUCSON, Ariz. - Police say one person is in custody following a shooting at an Amtrak station in downtown Tucson.
Tucson Police say the incident is being investigated as an officer-involved shooting and are working with other agencies to determine the extent of injuries.
"The incident was reported as a shooting just after 8 a.m. near 400 N. Toole Ave.," Tucson Police tweeted on Oct. 4. "One person has been detained."
This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
