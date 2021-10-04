Expand / Collapse search

PD: 1 detained following shooting at Amtrak station in downtown Tucson

By Brent Corrado
Crime and Public Safety
Police say one person is in custody following a shooting at an Amtrak station in downtown Tucson. ( Virtual Railfan/Youtube)

TUCSON, Ariz. - Police say one person is in custody following a shooting at an Amtrak station in downtown Tucson.

Tucson Police say the incident is being investigated as an officer-involved shooting and are working with other agencies to determine the extent of injuries.

"The incident was reported as a shooting just after 8 a.m. near 400 N. Toole Ave.," Tucson Police tweeted on Oct. 4. "One person has been detained."

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

