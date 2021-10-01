Woman critically injured in crash at central Phoenix intersection; suspect arrested
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say a crash during the early morning hours of Oct. 1 has left a woman badly injured.
According to a statement, officers responded to the area of Central Avenue and Camelback Road at around 2:30 a.m. for reports of a crash.
"Officers learned that a black sedan was stopped or slowed on Camelback Road when it was rear ended by a red SUV," read a portion of the statement.
Officials say the woman was a passenger in the black sedan. She was taken to the hospital with extremely critical injuries.
"The driver of the red SUV was arrested and processed for impairment," read a portion of the statement.
