Dog survives plane crash near Page, reunites with family

A dog has been reunited with his family after surviving a plane crash last week in the Paria Plateau near Page, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety.

The crash, which happened on Sept. 22, killed one person and left another injured. At the time, authorities did not reveal that a third party may have been on the plane: a dog.

"As they arrived at the crash scene that night, our pilot and trooper-paramedics spotted a dog sitting near the plane wreckage," DPS officials said.

The pet had ran away once helicopters had landed at the scene. However, when federal investigators came back to the crash site three days later, the dog was back and sitting next to the wreckage.

A dog reportedly survived a plane crash in the Arizona wilderness and has since been reunited with family. (Arizona DPS)

Officials say he left again when helicopters came, but they were able to lure the tired and hungry dog back with water.

"This tough guy seemed to be in decent shape for having survived a plane crash and a few days in the Arizona wilderness," officials said.

An air rescue crew flew the dog to Page Airport so that Coconino County officials could reunite him with his family.

Authorities did not confirm whether the dog belonged to the family of the people that were on the plane.

Plane crash site at Paria Plateau (Coconino County Sheriff's Office) (Plane crash site at Paria Plateau)

More Arizona headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.