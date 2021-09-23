1 dead, 1 injured in small plane crash near Page

Authorities say one person was killed when a small plane crashed Wednesday near the Arizona-Utah border.

Coconino County sheriff’s spokesman Jon Paxton said preliminary information indicated the plane crashed between 5-6 p.m. on Sept. 22 in the Pariah Plateau area near Page during a flight from Las Vegas.

Two people were on board at the time of the crash – the pilot who died and one other person who was flown to a hospital in St. George for treatment.

No identities have been released.

The National Transportation Safety Board identified the plane as a Piper PA28R-200. The NTSB and Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the cause of the crash.

Page is 242 miles (389 kilometers) north of Phoenix and just south of the Arizona-Utah border.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

