Driver shortage prompts Peoria Unified bus route cancellations

Officials with the Peoria Unified School District say 16 of its schools will be impacted by temporary bus route cancellations in the coming days.

According to a statement, bus driver shortages is blamed for the temporary cancellation of 10 routes on Sept. 23 and 24. Schools affected include:

Elementary Schools

Country Meadows Coyote Hills Desert Harbor Frontier Marshall Ranch Paseo Verde Pioneer Vistancia Sun Valley Sky View Zuni Hills

High Schools

Centennial Liberty Peoria Sunrise Mountain

School district officials say each of the schools are working with families to support them, however they can.

"This could include adjusting the drop-off or pick-up schedule, in case families need to bring their children in early or have them stay later for pickup. Schools may also offer the possibility of allowing a student work virtually if they absolutely cannot get to school through any other means," read a portion of the statement.

