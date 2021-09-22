Driver shortage prompts Peoria Unified bus route cancellations
PEORIA, Ariz. - Officials with the Peoria Unified School District say 16 of its schools will be impacted by temporary bus route cancellations in the coming days.
According to a statement, bus driver shortages is blamed for the temporary cancellation of 10 routes on Sept. 23 and 24. Schools affected include:
Elementary Schools
- Country Meadows
- Coyote Hills
- Desert Harbor
- Frontier
- Marshall Ranch
- Paseo Verde
- Pioneer
- Vistancia
- Sun Valley
- Sky View
- Zuni Hills
High Schools
- Centennial
- Liberty
- Peoria
- Sunrise Mountain
School district officials say each of the schools are working with families to support them, however they can.
"This could include adjusting the drop-off or pick-up schedule, in case families need to bring their children in early or have them stay later for pickup. Schools may also offer the possibility of allowing a student work virtually if they absolutely cannot get to school through any other means," read a portion of the statement.
