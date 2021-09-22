PD: Man seriously injured after being shot at south Phoenix Circle K

Police are investigating a shooting at a south Phoenix gas station that left a man with serious injuries.

According to Phoenix Police, the shooting happened just before 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 22 at a Circle K near 32nd Street and Broadway Road.

Police say the victim was shot "after a short interaction with an unknown male, who fled the scene."

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

No other details on the suspect have been released.

